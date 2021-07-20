The latest Forrester Research report named Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) is a European cybersecurity consulting industry leader. The report confirmed that it’s Accenture’s exceptional technology-driven offerings that help it dominate the field.

“The Forrester Wave” report concentrates on both the weaknesses and strengths of the fifteen most dominant cybersecurity service providers and then pits them against a set of twenty-one criteria. These are then broken down into three high-level segments; ‘Market Presence’, ‘Strategy’ and ‘Current Offering.’

In the Strategy category, Accenture managed to score the most points you can get, which was 14/21 of the set criteria. Some of the things included are; security team engagement, asset-based pricing and other pricing models, value creation and firm IP, technical consulting implementation capabilities, technical security assessment capabilities, and so on.

Accenture scored the highest marks possible in the Market Presence segment as well. The report revealed that the company was on a shopping spree, with recent acquisitions of Context IS, security testing specialists, and Symantec. This has added significantly to Accenture’s skill sets and capabilities. The report also shows that the company’s exceptional technical IP helps them dominate the market. This IP is special because of what it creates for partners and what it creates for itself.

Head of Accenture Security Europe, Paolo Dal Cin, said that their investments and expansion over their European footprint that’s happened over the past 24 months adds to the skill sets and capabilities they offer their customers locally. He said they believe the recognition Forrester has shown them will help validate their European ability to create and provide industry-specific functions that offer customers tangible value.

About Accenture Security

This global professional services provider with high-quality security, cloud, and digital capabilities combines specialized skills and unmatched experience to come up with the most effective strategy, security, and consulting services. They provide Strategy and Consulting, Technology, Interactive, and Operations services. This is all powered by the largest network of Intelligent Operations and Advanced Technology centers in the world.