The trillion-dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill looks to be a done deal. Attention now turns to Biden’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation measure that will expand the budget and earmark a ton more money to human infrastructure and climate change projects.

That places a bull’s-eye squarely on the green tech space for equity investors. The group could light up during the second half of the year if we see trillions more line up to head into the ESG economy.

This secular investment theme could be set to ramp up considerably going forward as the federal government steers its massive balance sheet toward the group. This momentum was given fresh urgency by a recent report from the UN drawing on research by hundreds of climate scientists around the world.

According to the Atlantic, “The human-driven climate crisis is now well under way. Earth is likely hotter now than it has been at any moment since the beginning of the last Ice Age, 125,000 years ago, and the world has warmed 1.1 degrees Celsius, or nearly 2 degrees Fahrenheit, since the Industrial Revolution began—an “unprecedented” and “rapid” change with no parallel in the Common Era. What’s more, the recent spate of horrific heat waves, fire-fueling droughts, and flood-inducing storms that have imperiled the inhabited world are not only typical of global warming, but directly caused by it.”

Combine the two ideas – new strongly stated official research and trillions in spending ready to head out the door from the world’s biggest checkbook – and you have a recipe for big gains for investors in stocks tied to the environmental sustainability theme.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the most interesting recent catalysts in a space that includes compelling stocks like NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), Maison Luxe Inc (OTCMKTS:MASN), Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE), Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP), Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK), and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has been red-hot as money flows into the green tech space amid high-profile federal moves to invest in the space through infrastructure spending. The company a key electric power and energy infrastructure player that operates through the following its FPL & NEER segments.The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

NEE provides full energy and capacity requirements services; engages in power and gas marketing and trading activities; participates in natural gas production and pipeline infrastructure development; and owns a retail electricity provider.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) recently announced a comprehensive, four-year rate settlement agreement developed jointly with the Florida Office of Public Counsel – the state’s consumer advocate – as well as the Florida Retail Federation, the Florida Industrial Power Users Group and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, that would phase in new rates starting in 2022. The agreement would support continued long-term investments in infrastructure, clean energy and innovative technology – including the largest solar buildout in the United States – while keeping FPL’s typical residential customer bills well below the national average through the end of 2025.

“This agreement is a big win for all 5.6 million FPL customers and our state, and it demonstrates what can be achieved through a collaborative process,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “In a rapidly growing state on the front lines of climate change, our customers deserve bold and decisive, long-term actions as we build a more resilient and sustainable energy future all of us can depend on, including future generations. This agreement paves the way for FPL to continue delivering America’s best energy value – electricity that’s not just clean and reliable, but also affordable.”

And the stock has been acting well over recent days, up something like 3% in that time.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) managed to rope in revenues totaling $5.4B in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 23.7%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($959M against $16.8B, respectively).

Maison Luxe Inc (OTCMKTS:MASN) isn’t very well-known, but it could be the most interesting speculative opportunity in this group because of its investment holding, Aether Diamonds, truly the world’s only carbon-negative lab-grown diamond producer: Aether literally removes 20 tons of CO2 from the atmosphere to make each diamond – ie, not only does it not wreck a rain forest and enslave indigenous peoples, it actually helps to prevent climate change by making diamonds. Honestly: what could be better than that in this moment?

Aether is the only company in the world currently able to deliver on this extraordinary market opportunity. More to the point, the housing market is exploding for a simple reason: millennials are starting to settle down. No generation in world history has ever been so fixated on climate change and the social impact of investments that drive progress on this theme. They are getting married at a record rate. It’s no wonder that Aether reports too much demand from both customers and investors.

Maison Luxe Inc (OTCMKTS:MASN) recently updated its shareholders on the Company’s investment holding, Aether Diamonds. Aether, as noted above, creates beautiful gemstone-quality precious diamonds entirely from capturing damaging excess CO2 from the Earth’s atmosphere through its unique IP-protected production process. Aether recently put out an update to its shareholders noting a number of positive strides, including confirmation that it is now shipping the world’s first and only carbon-negative diamonds to customers amid strong and growing customer demand.

“While we can’t pass along any sensitive information about Aether’s progress, we can present major themes,” noted Anil Idnani, CEO and Founder of Maison Luxe. “The Aether team is making remarkable strides in both operations and production expertise, with its production expertise potentially on the verge of creating a surge in value based on some recent very promising scientific results. We established significant interest before Aether transitioned to commercial operations, and we look forward to all that the company appears set to accomplish.”

Aether has also begun to receive more media attention as it moves into the public spotlight, with feature coverage in JCK Magazine, Cheddar News, Southern Bride, Yale Climate Collections, Harvard Magazine, Accessories Council Magazine, and The Quality Edit. The Company believes this investment holding is likely to see much greater attention from major media as time progresses given the power of the story as a carbon-negative method for diamond production, particularly as millennials increasingly settle down and begin family life.

Maison Luxe Inc (OTCMKTS:MASN) managed to rope in revenues totaling $3M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data. MASN shares have been acting well over the past five days, up about 21% in that timeframe.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) frames itself as a company that engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

ENPH is a clear leading player in the green tech space, with shares ramping as much as 1000% in the past two years.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) recently announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021, including quarterly revenue of $316.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, along with 40.8% for non-GAAP gross margin. The company shipped approximately 2,362,401 microinverters, or 796 megawatts DC, and 43 megawatt hours of Enphase Storage systems.

As the company’s President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman, noted, “Our revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2021 are provided below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter: Total revenue increased 5% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Demand for our microinverter systems remained well ahead of supply in the second quarter of 2021, as component availability continued to be constrained. Our operations team did an excellent job of navigating these component supply constraints to best service our customer demand, while our sales team focused on managing the channel and working closely with our installers and distributors.

The stock has suffered a bit of late, with shares of ENPH taking a hit in recent action, down about -6% over the past week. But the long-term trend remains firmly to the upside.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) managed to rope in revenues totaling $316.1M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 151.8%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels exceeding current liabilities ($1.3B against $356.6M).