HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HVBT) in a news statement announced that the company’s global operations are producing BTC, is on par with an equivalent operational hash rate of 1.675 EH/s from its Bitcoin and Ethereum operations. The company announced that it is generating an annual income that amounts to $200 million. Operating and overhead costs are $25 million, a source stated.

Plans to scale up its infrastructure

The corporate house plans to scale up its miner purchasing pipeline. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd announced that it intends to purchase 4,000 next-generation miners, powered with an operating hash power of 272 PH/s. As part of its miner purchase program, additional miners are already received. As a result, the company has an overall capacity of bitcoin operating hash rate of 925 Petahash per second (PH/s).

In two batches, the new equipment will be delivered

The state-of-the-art infrastructure will be sourced from renounced manufactures. The consignment will be delivered in two instalments and put to use in the next 60 days. While 2,000 miners will be dispatched in August, the company will receive the next batch of 2,000 miners in September 2021. A source from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd stated that the recent announcement is a part of the business strategy to scale up its bitcoin mining capacity.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) expresses interest to offer senior notes

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI) is back in the news. SiriusXM stated that its subsidy has ambitious plans to offer senior notes. Depending on prevailing market conditions, the company will propose the offer.

About the senior notes offer

If all falls in place, $750 million of Senior Notes due 2026 and another and $1.25 billion of Senior Notes due 2031 will be offered to eligible and qualified persons. Sirius XM Holdings Inc reiterated in a statement that the announcement is not official, and it does not intend to lure investors to either purchase or sell any of these securities.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is one of the top audio entertainment companies in North America. In addition, it is one of the reputed platforms for digital advertising-supported audio products.