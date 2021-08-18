The media report and customer feedback indicate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine was about convenience. Despite knowing the company’s vaccine had lower efficacy numbers than the other approved vaccine in the market. However, the single-shot still provides protection and prevents hospitalization and death.

Little information at a critical time can be scarier

As per their convenience, the customer started taking vaccine shots available from the brand Johnson & Johnson. As customers, very well remember the information shared by the health officials, giving assurance that the single-dose vaccine also helps in protect and prevent hospitalization. However, given the lower efficacy, now customers feel that very little information seems to be available to them about the vaccine brand’s effectiveness against the delta variant. It also raises a question in the customer’s mind, whether to trust health officials or not.

However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine study has shown decent outcomes compared to the other approved vaccine in the market and how effective the vaccine is to deal with delta variant. But there are still specific questions, which are yet to answer.

Less efficacy compared to its competitors’ vaccine

The earlier clinical trials indicated that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was almost 66 percent effective overall in protecting and preventing hospitalization after the shot. But the effectiveness of the vaccine varies depending on location. On the other hand, its competitors Pfizer and Moderna, recorded over 90 percent effectiveness against the coronavirus. Thus, as per the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, all three vaccines are effective.

In response to the customer feedback, the company stated that the double-blind study published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicated that its vaccine gave antibody and T-cell immune response protection against the coronavirus. In addition, the defense lasted as long as eight months after immunization. In addition, the company also stated that the preliminary results confirm its efficacy in averting death and severe illness. The findings in South Africa further supported the results. As per South African researchers, data suggest Johnson & Johnson is a solid vaccine that helps protect and prevent the delta variant. However, the company vaccine may not match up with the mRNA vaccine. But at the same time, the researcher needs additional data on both of these vaccines.