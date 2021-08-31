Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) announced an agreement last month to manufacture their Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa. Following that, now the company promised that the next was South America. On August 26, Pfizer and BioNTech signed an agreement with Eurofarma Laboratories, a Brazil-based company, to manufacture their Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Latin America. The companies said that the production would begin immediately, and the Eurofarma Laboratories will receive drug substances from the U.S. and start manufacturing finished doses in 2022. Also, as per the agreement, the companies will produce over 100 million finished quantities annually. However, the agreement does not cover the mRNA, the complicated process of substance production that Pfizer will complete at Pfizer’s facilities in the U.S.

Albert Bourla’s Statement

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the companies would continue to pursue chances like this to ensure that vaccines are available to all. Pfizer and BioNTech is the world’s runaway leader in Covid vaccine manufacturing, and Pfizer and BioNTech delivered over 1.3 billion doses to nearly 120 countries. Additionally, he said that the companies expect to provide over 3 billion doses this year, and the companies line 1 billion doses for low and middle-income countries.

After a couple of weeks, the Pan American Health Organization, part of the World Health Organization, announced that it would supply Covid-19 vaccines to Latin America. Also, it acknowledged that the COVAX push backed by United Nations was falling short. Moreover, in a press release, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said that their region needs to pursue all possibilities to accelerate access and ensure countries reach their vaccination goals. Also, it adds that they still need donations and to deliver the original commitment of COVAX.

The agreement signed with Biovac of South Africa last month with Pfizer and BioNTech was similar to the one announced on August 26. As per the agreement, the production of over 100 million doses is distributed throughout the continent annually. After receiving drug substances from European facilities, Biovac’s Cape Town Factory would handle fill-finish.