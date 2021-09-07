Google Chrome has over 2 billion users and is one of the most prominent browsers in the world. For this reason, Chrome is a target for hackers. To protect its users, Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ: GOOGL) regularly upgrades its system and, as such, has issued its fifth urgent upgrade in two months.

Google finds five new security threats in Chrome

In a recent blog post, Google revealed that their team had found five new high-security threats in Chrome. These threats will affect users in all major operating systems, that is, Linux, Windows and macOS.

Google has not gone into specifics on the vulnerabilities to prevent hackers from finding out about them and give Chrome users time to upgrade their browsers.

All users know is that the five threats are Use-After-Free (UAF) vulnerabilities, which is the incorrect use of dynamic memory during the operation of a program. Hackers can exploit the program if it does not clear the pointer to memory after being freed.

Four high-risk UAF flaws were found in chrome in August. Chrome has even had eight vulnerabilities that hackers exploit before being fixed (zero-day hacks) this year alone. The last one, which was in July, was a V8 flaw.

How to protect yourself from new threats

To protect themselves, chrome users should go to the About Google Chrome page on the site. If your browser version on macOS, Windows or Linux is listed as 93.0.45.63 or any number above that, then you do not need to worry about the threat. If not, you will be prompted to update your browser, which you should do immediately.

As Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market, the number of threats to its system is bound to go higher. However, many people think the company deserves praise for their speed in detecting and finding solutions to these threats.

While the company continues to protect its users from hackers, the rest remains up to the users to keep their browsers updated and protect themselves. Google urges its users to check that their browser versions are up to date as this is the only way updates can be effective.