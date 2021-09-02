Elon Musk, CEO and founder of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), said that the company would build a humanoid robot called the Tesla Bot. Musk showed an actor in a bodysuit that was designed as the new Tesla Bot. However, the actor was just a physical interpretation of the Tesla Bot’s appearance but not a real robot.

Musk did the illustration in a series of AI tech talks hosted in California by Tesla. Musk added that Tesla is working tirelessly to make future employees, investors, and customers more energized.

Still another hoax?

Over time, Tesla’s announcements do not happen on the predicted timelines. For instance, in April 2019, Musk had said that the company was expecting around 11 pop million autonomous Robotaxis by 2020. But those Robotaxis cannot be seen, and it’s already towards the end of 2021.

Again in October 2016, Musk showed off a solar roof, which turned out to be a hoax. But we cannot rule out that Tesla doesn’t keep their word because we have seen multiple accomplishments by the company before.

The Tesla’s Bot

Musk says that if the humanoid Robot works on repetitive tasks like humans, it will be good to cut labor costs. However, the Robot will first be friendly while interacting with humans, and it will also be able to eliminate dangerous, repetitive, monotonous activities. The Robot is code-named Optimus, based on the same procedures as those of the Tesla cars used to self-drive. However, the design will allow humans to either run from the Robot or overpower it. According to the slides shown by Musk, there will be Autopilot cameras installed in the Tesla’s Bot head.

The Tesla bot will run at a speed of 5 miles per hour and weigh 125 pounds. In addition, the hot can carry 45 pounds and lift 150 pounds. It will also be possible to communicate with the Tesla Bot directly. Musk gave an example of sending the bot to pick up some groceries in the store. Tesla is developing many computers needed for creating robots, so it will now be much easier for the company to develop robots.