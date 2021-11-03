Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) has released two new smartphones, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The phones will be available on October 28 for about $599 and $899, respectively. Pixel 6 will have an OLED screen model with a refresh rate of 90Hz, while the Pixel 6 Pro will have an LTPO OLED screen.

The company is also reportedly focusing on its connected TV business to compete with Amazon and Roku. Google plans to pay T.V manufacturers $10-$15 per unit to install its software on their T.Vs. Roku pays manufacturers $7-$8 per unit.

In addition, Google has made updates on Gmail. One such upgrade is displaying an avatar on the Bcc, Cc, and To sections to not send emails to the wrong person. The app will also allow you to differentiate how contact is saved from how it will be displayed to people receiving the email.

Media outlets are unsatisfied with Google’s News Showcase

Despite the company’s recent developments, Google is not without controversy. A report by the Press Gazette in London has uncovered many complaints against the company by media outlets.

These complaints are not new for the company as publishers have blamed Google for the fall of new businesses. As a result, Google launched the News Showcase to help media outlets. Since the launch, different media outlets have had opposing views on how they feel about the company. Some outlets in Canada and Britain complain that they are paid less than Australian outlets.

Google announces more security threats

Google has also released more security vulnerabilities in Chrome. The security threats are the third released in October. They include four flaws that are rated high, along with 11 other security threats. The announcement is to give chrome users time to upgrade to other features.

With Google soon releasing its Q3 report, analysts are not convinced that its stock will see a lot of movement. Moreover, Snap reported that the changes to Apple’s privacy policy had hurt advertising revenue. The news led to a drop in shares for many social media companies, including Google.

Former Google CEO Eric Smidt and his wife have selected 100 teenage winners for the Rise program, which they launched to help young people get a head start in life. The winners will receive full scholarships for any University and mentorship programs.