At the end of June, MasterCard Inc (NYSE: MA) was in 156 hedge funds’ portfolios, making the best stock pickers in the market optimistic. With the all-time high being 154, this means that the number of hedge funds’ positions in this stock is at its all-time high. Mastercard is calculated to have ranked 6th among the 30 most famous hedge funds at the end of this quarter.

Mastercard committed to reducing greenhouse gas reduction

Mastercard recently committed to meet the SBTi (science-based targets) for its greenhouse gas reduction, which is aligned with the 15% future ambition that the U.N had implemented for businesses across the globe. To arrive at this goal, the company transitioned to 100% renewable energy sometime in 2018 for its operations. With its strategy to enhance its emission reduction, Mastercard primarily centers on further decarburization across its value chain.

Furthermore, Mastercard is educating consumers on the effect of its spending with the Mastercard Carbon Calculator made in partnership with Doconomy.

Recently, the OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ: OLB), a provider of cloud-based payment solutions and Omni commerce for mid-sized and small bitcoin mining companies, announced its readiness to process Mastercard’s Bitcoin payments immediately.

Ronny Yakov, the chief executive officer of OLB Group, stated that Mastercard’s announcement to support the use of cryptocurrencies should accelerate the public’s acceptance of other currencies for everyday businesses.

Mastercard’s stock edged past the street’s expectations.

A total of 156 hedge funds that Insider Monkey tracked at the end of the second quarter held long positions in the stock, which was a 3% change from the previous quarter. Calculations show that the most popular stocks among hedge funds retained 95.8% in 2019 and 2020. However, Mastercard wasn’t as fortunate to process Mastercard’s Bitcoin payments immediately for the year 2021. Insider Monkey processed a large number of the U.S securities 13F filings to enable Individual investors to look at the overall hedge fund sentiment regarding the stocks in their watch lists. The filings disclose the money manager’s equity positions at the end of the three months that were to end on the 30tday of June.