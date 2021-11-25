Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) announced that they would postpone launching 5th generation wireless services. The announcement came when the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that if the networks were launched in November, it could hinder U.S airspace in poor weather.

The FAA wanted to postpone the government auction of airwaves to wireless operators as it was concerned that the 5G network could disrupt vital systems for cockpit safety. Verizon and AT&T had spent $81 billion on licenses.

The issue started during Trump’s administration

Anonymous sources claim that the FAA will give restrictions on December 3. The debate on air safety has continued since the last month of former President Donald Trump’s term. However, the new administration, run by President Joe Biden, took too much time before hiring Commerce Department and Federal Communications Commission (FCC) officials who would help with the issue. The move to restrict 5G services now leaves both companies uncertain about what could happen to their investments.

Verizon and AT&T will investigate if their technologies will have any effect on aviation safety technology. They will move the launch of 5G services to January 5, 2022.

The 5G networks could affect radio altimeters

According to the FCC and the FAA, both companies have shown that they care about aviation technology and safety as they have agreed to pause their launch until they know if it is safe.

The FAA has previously told aircraft manufacturers that they would have to address disruption from the rollout. Furthermore, aviation groups have been telling regulators that the 5G launch could affect the radio altimeters pilots use to measure how far they are from the ground.

This incident is indicative of airwaves disputes. Regulators are trying their best to balance the needs of existing companies with the vision of cell phone companies to develop the latest generation of wireless technology.

AT&T and Verizon will stop the launch of services on the C-band, which allows wireless companies to offer faster services along with a wider range. The Transportation Department requested the delay. The companies will work with regulators to ensure their services are safe.

According to the spokeswoman for AT&T, Margaret Boles, the discussions should be informed by data and science. This methodology will make it easier for experts to know if there are any legitimate concerns.