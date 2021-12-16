Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) might soon launch its Apple Music Voice Plan, which is more affordable than Apple Music. Moreover, it allows you to turn on music using voice commands via Siri. The company will launch the new feature in 17 countries. The subscription will cost $4.99 monthly. The Apple Music Voice Plan will launch with iOS 15.2.

Apple might have launched its third-generation Airpods, but many users still like to use the second-generation ones. Fortunately, the company has put them on sale yet again. For $200, you can have your second-generation Airpods. This price is a $60 drop from the normal.

Russia refuses to comply with FAS regulations

Apple is also opposing the antitrust action which the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), Russia, took. The regulator wants iOS developers to give buyers alternatives to Apple’s in-app payment options.

FAS gave the company until September 30 to comply with its regulations. However, Apple failed to comply with this FAS started opening an antitrust case against it in October. Apple, on the other hand, has asked for a judicial review of FAS’ request.

Apple typically requests iOS developers to use its in-app payment, which gives it a 30% commission on purchases. The company has gone as far as banning other payment options. In addition, it does not allow iOS payment developers to take other payment options anywhere else.

The company has stated that it allows developers to use other forms of communication like email to give users an alternative payment option. However, it does not allow them to give these options within the Apple store.

Apple made a deal with China to avoid regulations

Reports have also emerged that Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, made a $275 billion deal with Chinese officials to stop them from taking actions that would have prevented Apple from selling its devices in China.

Cook made the five-year deal in 2016 when China began to take regulatory actions on China. The country at the time believed that Apple was not doing much for the local economy. Apple’s contributions would go towards renewable energy projects, research and development institutions, and retail stores.

Moreover, Appel used more components from Chinese suppliers to make its devices and partnered with Chinese universities on technology.