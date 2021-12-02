Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced acquiring Acceleron Pharma for $11.5 billion. The deal has left some investors disappointed as they had hoped the company would get a better cost.

Merck had revealed its plans to acquire the company in September for $180 per share in cash. Even days before the announcement, there had been rumors that another company would acquire Acceleron led to a surge in the company’s value.

The purchase will enable Merck to focus more on cardiovascular medication

According to the president and CEO of Merck, Rob Davis, the strategic move allows the company to build on its cardiovascular pipeline and portfolio. Merck has a long and successful history of such diseases. Davis adds that due to Acceleron’s research, the company will be able to meet the requirements of its patients while addressing severe health issues.

So far, this has been the most significant move the company has made under Davis, its new CRO. Davis took over from Kenneth Frazier in July.

Some investors from Acceleron have said that the amount Merck is willing to pay for the company is meager. Avoro Capital, a prominent investment firm with a 7% stake in Acceleron, sent a letter to shareholders stating that it would not tender its shares.

Acceleration plans to use Transforming Growth Factor for treatment

Acceleration wants to use Transforming Growth Factor (TGF)-beta for its therapies. The protein family takes part in cell differentiation, growth, and repair. Sotatercept, Acceleron’s lead treatment, which is currently under development, might positively affect patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The company is currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials on the drug. If they are successful, healthcare workers could use the medication in addition to existing PAH therapies.

Merck, which many investors outside of Canada and the U.S know as MSD, has been making therapies for about 130 years. The company has developed numerous vaccines and treatments for some of the most severe illnesses to improve and save lives.

Merck has created partnerships, programs, and policies that increase people’s access to health care. The company continues to develop therapies for diseases that affect animals and human beings. These include Enola, HIV, cancer, and new diseases that affect animals.