Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), has stated that the attempt by lawmakers to open up the company’s App store could undermine its users’ privacy. Cook stated his concerns at a conference for the International Association of Privacy Professionals, where he gave a speech.

Cook believes sideloading is dangerous

According to Cook, legislators from Washington and other states are trying to force the company to participate in the sideloading policy. This policy allows users to add apps to their iPhones directly without downloading them from Apple App Store.

While this might seem like a good idea, the reality is far from it. Apps on Apple Store are typically heavily vetted to reduce security risks for customers. Allowing people to sideload the apps could add unvetted apps to their phones, thus making them vulnerable to malicious parties.

Moreover, these apps could avoid privacy rules that the company has managed to enforce and track users more quickly. iPhone users can’t sideload apps and go through the Apple App Store to download them.

In August 2021, legislators introduced a bill known as the Open App Markets Act. If the policy passes, it could allow iPhone users to sideload apps. The policy would affect the Google and Apple App stores.

App developers have criticized Apple for how it runs its App store

This legislation comes after app developers criticized the company for tight control over the app store, claiming it stifled competition. One company, Epic Games, sued the company after Apple demanded that developers use its payment system for in-app purchases. This move would deduct 15%-30% of the money.

Spotify also filed a complaint against Apple with the E.U in 2019 as this charge forced it to raise its prices. The company didn’t think this was fair as it still had to compete against Apple Music, a streaming platform.

Fortunately for Spotify, the E.U concluded that Apple violated European Competitions regulations

Despite the complaints against apple, Cook has stated that the company would never allow sideloading. Google, on the other hand, already allows the practice, thus allowing developers from all over to access Android users.