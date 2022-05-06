Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in Europe reportedly paid no taxes for the $55 billion it made in 2021. The company posted a $1.16 billion loss and gained tax credits of $1 billion. The tax credits came about from the company carrying forward its losses as per the tax consolidation system.

The Amazon European business reaches markets in the Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the U.K. Amazon has always faced controversy regarding how it reports its losses and the tax breaks it receives.

Amazon’s work in the automotive industry

Meanwhile, ResearchandMarkets.com has reported on Amazon’s growth. The report discusses the company’s move into the automotive industry and its growth in the retail space. Amazon offers Amazon Web Services to automotive companies. The services include developer tools, data security, enterprise solutions, networking, data analytics, data computing, and data storage.

After Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) updated iOS to 14.5, iPhone users can now choose not to have advertisers track them. While this has been a positive move for users, the same can’t be said for advertisers who can’t tell if their investment is working.

Fortunately, using Amazon could be beneficial to advertisers. Although it also offers customers the ability to opt out, the website could still track their activity on a site, including their purchases.

Products on offer at Amazon

