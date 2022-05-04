Reports indicate that Craig Martell, a former executive for LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), will join the Pentagon’s Defense Department, where he will be the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer. Martell will lead data, analytics, and AI strategies.

Martell will also be part of the Department’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control Initiative, which uses technology to enhance multi-force combat awareness. The new appointee has never had a military position in the military. However, he has experience as he directed the Natural Language Processing Lab at the Naval Postgraduate School.

Marcella will be of value to the Pentagon

Marcella has done AI work at LinkedIn, Dropbox, and Lyft. He has stated that someone with a background like his could provide a form of agility that someone with military experience can’t. He states that the Pentagon needs a leader that can change strategies. Martell’s new office was recently created.

Marcella could help the Defense Department use AI as the technology is still new to it. For this reason, his work could define how the Pentagon uses AI for years to come.

A judge lifts the mark mandate for public transportation

The mask mandate has been off on public transportation and airlines. However, the Department of Justice has stated that it will appeal the rule that lifted the mask mandate if the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) thinks it is necessary.

According to Sara Nelson, who heads the flight attendants union, the decision was not made systematically. For this reason, people are still unaware of their next moves. Nelson believes that a slow transition was necessary instead of a sudden policy lift.

Reports state that the move was handled strangely. In some cases, fight attendants told passengers mid-flight that they could take off their masks. The news was met with mixed reactions.

The reversal of policy also applies to Uber and Lyft. After the announcement, both companies lifted the mask mandate. As a result, wearing a mask in the vehicles is optional. Previously, riders could cancel a trip if a driver didn’t wear a mask. However, Lyft has removed the option. Uber, on the other hand, has stated that pass gets can cancel the ride, but they would still pay a cancellation price.