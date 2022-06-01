Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has been ordered to pay $19.2 million after it falsely advertised the payload capacity and real-world fuel economy for some of its vehicles. The false advertising, which took place in 2013, has forced the company to send $550 to customers who purchased the C-Max hybrid to pay for the fuel cost difference.

While the company didn’t admit to any wrongdoing, part of the settlement indicates that the company was prohibited from falsely advertising the estimated fuel economy of its vehicle. This condition applies in the District of Columbia and 40 U.S states.

Another leak on the Ford F-150 Raptor has occurred

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor has recently had multiple leaks, including that of its window sticker. Now customers are getting new leaks of the vehicle’s stickers. The stickers give the details of its high performance.

The colours of the new car have also leaked. These colours include Avalanche Gray, Agate Black, Antimatter Blue, Oxford White, Iconic Silver, Code Orange, and Azure Gray Metallic True-Coat.

Ford is also planning to replace its vehicles with acetic vehicles. The company hopes to achieve this in Europe by 2030, then in North America later. However, its CEO Jim Farley has assured customers that it will continue to make hybrid vehicles. Ford’s hybrid cars are famous globally and have high demand, thus influencing its decision to keep producing them.

Ford files a patent for a car projector

Word has also emerged that Ford filed a patent for a retractable video display system. The company filed this patent on November 16, 2020, and published it on May 19 this year. This patent builds upon Ford’s previous idea to build a projector into the cargo space of a car. It goes a step further to ensure the projector doesn’t take up extra space in the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the No.12 Nascar Ford was the subject of a controversial win at the All-Star Race, which Nascar hosts every year. Ryan Blaney, who drove the No.12 Mustang, nearly lost the race when age got a caution flag in the last race. Fortunately, the All-Star Race does not do by the rules of a typical event, thus giving Blaney the chance to defend his Eventually, Blaney won the race against Ricky Stenhouse Jr.