5G network offers a high parameter of speed and latency. According to the federation aviation administration, there are two types of 5G, sub-6GHz and mm-Wave. sub-6GHz 5G, which is an extension of 4G but improved. They both share the same spectrum as 4G, but it’s faster than 4G.

The second type of mm-Wave 5G uses millimeter waves with a higher frequency than 4G. It has a frequency of 52.6 GHz and a potential speed of 10 gigabytes per second. Mobile devices such as phones are expected to utilize frequency bands ranging from 24 to 52.6 GHz

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) will enjoy technical limits on how much data is transferred across a block of the spectrum. 5G reduces congestion implying more than five bars of networking signal in less than an hour but an inability to access web browsers.

The federation of aviation administration says that Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) allow fields such as the Internet of Things to be global since the 5G network will be a gateway for building a more robust and cohesive connection than the 4G network. Moreover,

Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are expected to be revolutionized since they are data-driven industries. 5G allows many devices to work securely uninterrupted and reliably in the same area, reducing the interruption made by 4G.

Challenges Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) faced while implementing 5G

Research proves that Antennae are required to be close to the user to guarantee an extremely rapid connection, unlike the 4G, which did not require too much infrastructure near the users, thus increasing the cost of implementing a 5G network.

Millimeter waves used are prone to transmission environmental effects. These antennae installed in an area can be ten times more than those implemented in an area where 4G antennas are located.

It is estimated that Verizon Communication Inc (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) have spent billions of dollars to implement the spectrum. Set up the equipment in suitable areas to serve large audiences. Customers within airports have not been forgotten due to the formation of the exclusion zone.

Effectively implementing functional 5G requires extensive planning to determine the best position for the numerous antennae. It also involves data analysis of a suitable location with a proper transmission rate that can serve a large audience.

Types of geospatial data needed in the planning process include the network topology and types of environments, areas of the high demand for connectivity, population density in an area, dynamic elements such as moving objects, weather conditions, work-related inferences, and vegetation, and utilizing existing infrastructure whenever possible.