Amazon.com, Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) virtual healthcare program, Amazon Care, currently includes a collaboration with mental health company Ginger. In addition, the company continues to expand its presence across various sectors such as healthcare.

Amazon partners with Ginger

According to Amazon’s webpage, there is an outline of the available behavioral health options available via Amazon Care. Primary care physicians can handle some small issues, such mild anxiety, on the platform. Patients who have more significant problems may be referred to outside doctors. As per the website, Ginger, which is a digital service for mental wellbeing that gives users access to coaches and counselors throughout the week, will reportedly be an extra addition for companies utilizing Amazon Care.

There is considerable need for psychological health treatments in the US, but it may be challenging for majority of Americans to find a typical therapists physically. A flurry of psychological health apps has hit the market to close that deficit, despite potential privacy risks. Ginger and Amazon have not officially disclosed their partnership, and so far, Amazon has not responded to a request for details.

A combination of in-person plus digital healthcare services dubbed Amazon Care were originally unveiled three years ago for Amazon staff in Seattle. Additionally, firms across all 50 states currently have the alternative of providing the service to employees.

Amazon’s foray into healthcare has projects incorporating Alexa

This latest move is part of the internet giant’s expansion initiatives into the healthcare sector. Amazon has other projects incorporating Alexa into hospitals and anticipates opening its own pharmacy. In July 2022, the company announced that it was buying primary care company One Medical.

Amazon is integrating into all facets of daily living, not just healthcare. It has just agreed to purchase iRobot, the company behind the Roomba robot cleaner, which creates maps of people’s house layouts. Amazon most likely acquired the business for that reason. Another tendril from the IT company stretches out and encircles the private sphere, giving them “a full picture of your daily existence.”