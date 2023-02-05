SHARE

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last traded at $1,692.97, a gain of $3.30 (+0.20%). CMG is set to release its earnings report this week, followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. In the last quarter, the company posted better-than-anticipated results as higher ticket prices balanced out declining customer visits.

Analysts predict that this quarter, earnings per share will have risen by almost 60% and revenue will experience a double-digit increase. Wall Street analyst are observing if the company’s pricing power will remain strong and if the trend of declining traffic will reverse or worsen.

Chipotle has recently announced plans to hire 15,000 additional employees, indicating steady demand despite inflationary pressures. Historically, the company has outperformed earnings expectations 76% of the time, with an average 1.7% increase on earnings day. Additionally, Chipotle has posted better-than-expected earnings for the past seven consecutive quarters.

SHARE
Previous articleCan Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) make it to mainstream
Steve Kanaval
Steve Kanaval: Portfolio Manager/Writer/ Market Analyst Steve began his career in the Trading Pits in Chicago making markets at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (NYSE:CME) the Chicago Board of Trade and the CBOE in the early 80’s. He ran the Morgan Stanley Derivative Prop Trading for the firm specializing in Index Arbitrage. He continued his career as a Trader/Portfolio Manager for multiple Hedge Funds during the Internet Boom of the 90’s managing large portfolios. Steve is known as an expert in MicroCap Technology Stocks and the emerging Digital Currency markets as a Portfolio Manager for his Family Office. Steve has managed portfolio’s in volatile asset classes for 3 decades as a commodity trader, hedge fund manager and digital currency trader and miner. Steve publishes his views on the asset classes in a public forum and has published more than 10,000 articles simplifying these complex and volatile assets for readers. His work is published on multiple sites including Bloomberg, Equities.com, Hacked.com, CryptoCurrencyNews as a paid contributor. His work includes research, journalism and archived video on important market volatility related to stocks, digital currency and other volatile misunderstood asset classes. He offers a humorous, unique insight and the related back stories and drivers for readers interested in volatility and emerging market assets. Full disclosure Steve is long 25 digital currencies and sits on the board of multiple public companies involved in digital currencies, and owns shares in these companies from time to time.