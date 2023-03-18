Despite ongoing concerns about banks and macroeconomic factors, Wall Street analysts have identified several must-own stocks, offering investors quality buying opportunities amidst the financial turmoil. We sifted through top Wall Street research to find stocks worth noticing in a challenging macro environment, including TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Progressive (NYSE:PGR), Academy Sports (NASDAQ:ASO), and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB).

Morgan Stanley is reinforcing its confidence in Apple shares (NASDAQ:AAPL). Analysts Michelle Weaver and Erik Woodring identified five underappreciated catalysts that can drive a re-rating over the next 12 months, establishing Apple as a top pick with a new $180 price target. Although the near-term macro environment appears tough as consumers reduce spending in areas like electronics, the analysts believe patient investors will be rewarded.

DA Davidson upgraded regional bank Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to buy from hold, stating that the bank has been unfairly penalized in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse. Analyst Peter Winter argued that issues related to Silicon and others are “idiosyncratic” and unrelated to Prosperity Bancshares. He described the Houston-based bank as a “flight to quality name” with a strong balance sheet and significant upside potential in the next 12 to 24 months.

Wells Fargo sees major upside in auto insurer Progressive (NYSE:PGR). The firm double upgraded Progressive to overweight from equal weight, suggesting that it is the right stock at the right time for investors. Analyst Elyse Greenspan characterized Progressive as a defensive insurer with low investment leverage and a conservative investment portfolio. Despite mixed results in the company’s monthly earnings report, Greenspan raised her price target to $158 per share from $116, anticipating further earnings per share upside as auto policy growth accelerates.