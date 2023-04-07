Recently, Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) had announced a new strategy to develop a retirement solutions platform for older homeowners. This follows the acquisition of American Advisors Group (AAG), a prominent direct-to-consumer reverse mortgage lender, which is expected to enhance the company’s tangible book value and earnings. Graham A. Fleming has been appointed as CEO, and Kristen Sieffert has been promoted to President. The new leadership will drive the company’s vision, with Fleming’s 25-year mortgage industry experience and Sieffert’s expertise in reverse mortgages and proprietary product development.

On Thursday, Finance of America Companies Inc. (FOA) experienced a significant increase in its stock price, trading at $1.93, up $0.45 (+30.41%) from the previous close of $1.48. The stock opened at $1.74 with a bid of $1.85 x 3,100 and an ask of $1.89 x 800. The day’s trading range was between $1.73 and $2.25, while the 52-week range stood at $1.19 to $2.77. The trading volume reached 26,746,625 shares, significantly surpassing the average volume of 527,741 shares.