Returning items is getting difficult because Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) modified return shipping options. Amazon could charge for return shipping if you select a wrong reason in the options. The following tips help the shoppers to return the items for free and without wasting time:

Opt to return at nearby Kohl’s stores

The customers can return the items purchased at Amazon free of cost at nearby Kohl’s stores. However, it is not for those looking for pick up from their doorstep.

Options for free return shipping

You can select the accurate and correct reason to return items without any charge. The seller will arrange a pick up directly from your doorstep.

If the item is received in damaged condition and needs a replacement with the same item, you can select the orders section at Amazon and click on the replace option. The seller on Amazon replaces the item and picks up the damaged item without any charge. It is the easiest option for customers like you.

If you want a refund for the damaged item, you can click on return shipping and choose the funds credited back to credit or debit card or online banking account, whichever you have used for making payment. You can also opt for a credit to your Amazon account. The buyers can use the credit in the Amazon account to buy another item quickly or at a later date.

You can also avail free return shipping if the item is arrived beyond the guaranteed shipping and missed the purpose, for example, a marriage day or birthday.

If the delivered item is not as per the description on the website, you can return the items freely to Amazon.

If you have not authorized the purchase and your spouse or a kid unknowingly clicked the purchase option, you can avail of free return shipping.

When does Amazon charge for return shipping?

If you select an option – no longer needed, Amazon will charge a minimum fee of $6 for return shipping.

If you forgot to delete an item at the checkout or purchased a wrong item and no longer needed, Amazon will charge you for return shipping.

If you wish to return an item and buy at a reduced rate at another place, you will have to pay the return shipping fee.