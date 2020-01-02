Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is aware of the advanced approaches hackers have been using recently. The company is not taking the matter lightly since the hackers’ strategies are now becoming more personal. It has gone to court to report a state-sponsored hacker group.

Groups handling the matter

It started with the Microsoft Digital Crime Unit (DCU) conducting tracking activities. The unit sought to understand the nature and the dynamics of some hacking campaigns targeted to the various persons using Windows.

The DCU has revealed that the current threats are more serious as compared to the recent ones that involved the zero-day vulnerabilities. According to this group, the dangers are becoming more personal, and there is a need to move with speed in resolving the matter.

This group has been working in conjunction with the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC). The two have been doing a remarkable job monitoring the hacking activities.

Hackers are on the loose and are conducting their activities on a more extensive network. This is not good since important data and accounts are at stake.

Uncovering the identity of the hackers

The group behind the Microsoft Windows attack is said to come from North Korea, and reports indicate that it is called “Thallium.” It is also widely known by the initials APT37. Its activities have been closely monitored, and it seems like it is more inclined to launching attacks on some particular groups. Some of these include government employees, persons working on nuclear proliferation issues, university staff, and world peace and human rights. A significant number of persons facing these attacks come from the United States. However, there are reports that a few persons are from South Korea and Japan.

The corporate vice-president of customer security and trust working with Microsoft called Tom Burt has spoken concerning the matter. The official outlined information about the attacks on a post he made on December 30. He applauds the company for its strong efforts towards disrupting the cyber attacks.

User credentials have been at stake according to Burt, and more damage may occur if the group continues using its malware. He says that the group may get to the point of compromising major systems and stealing important data.