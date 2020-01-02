Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has expressed its stand about its Mach-E. This happens to be its First Edition version. The business guru confirms that it won’t be taking any more orders for this new electric Mustang though it will be allowing s orders for some other versions.

The company’s take on sales

This business giant has been among the few staging strong competition gains leading models like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA). Ford has given an update outlining that customers can continue to pre-order the rest of the versions of the crossover. This implies that they can make reservations for the premium and GT, but there is nothing it can do about the First edition. It confirms that it has already sold out everything for its special first edition.

The unveiling of the Mustang Mach-E in November was a major step forward for the company. Ford announced that it was willing to take $500 for reservations, and the amount would be refundable.

This company has already disclosed details about the prices. It outlines that the Mustang Mach-E will be going at about $45,000. However, there is the most expensive version that will be going at about $60,000.

The Mustang Mach-E and Tesla’s Model Y

Anyone that has been following up on the prices at Tesla may see some similarity in the pricing. Tesla’s Model Y plays at a price range of $47,000 to $60,000.

The similarity isn’t only in the pricing but also in other respects as well. For instance, both brands have high speed and power. These attributes play a huge role in luring sports car lovers to make purchases.

The Mustang Mach-E GT is known to pull along with a horsepower estimated at 459 emanating from some two electric motors. One of the motors powers the back wheels, whereas the other powers the front wheels. Ford outlines the great need for the motors to have capabilities to cause the Mach-E to move fast. In the best conditions, it should enable the Mach-E to move from zero to 60 miles in an hour.

A large number of people have already ordered the Mach-E, and they seek to get the extended range battery.