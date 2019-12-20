Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is one of the key supporters of the Olympic Games. It also offered a helping hand to several National Olympic Committees to support the athletes to participate in the sports.

Internal documents reveal shocking facts

An internal document at Coca-Cola has revealed that the company has earmarked up to $2.5 million to target Moms and Teens. The International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has published a new paper this week which reveals that the public relations department at Coca-Cola tried to shift the health risks posed by the sugary risks to teens.

Obesity rate triples in children

Obesity rates in children have tripled for the past five decades. Children are at greater risk of heart disease, diabetes, and other health problems. According to a survey conducted by the National Health and Nutrition Examination in 2015-16, 18.5% of the children aged between 2 and 19 years are obese. The annual childhood obesity costs in the US are estimated at $14 billion.

Coca-Cola launches a subscription service

This week Coca-Cola has launched a $10 monthly subscription to some individuals to check the appetite for its new concoctions. It has sold one thousand memberships to its Insiders Club in just three hours. Manager (Digital Experiences) at Coca-Cola North America, Alex Powell, said the immediate popularity gives hope for scaling up the concept and attracts the participation of more people.

A thousand members will try over twenty innovative drinks which will be unveiled in 2020. Its new drinks comprise Coke Energy, and caffeinated water brand etc. People want customization, convenience, and choice. The Insiders Club helps the company to showcase its drinks. It also helps Coca-Cola to put the innovative drinks into the hands of the fans and try.

Coca-Cola has invested significant amounts to cut-back sugar from its drinks. The company expects to introduce such assortments like AHA caffeinated water in March 2020. It is also acquiring other brands like the Costa Coffee Brand, and Tropico S.A.S.

Coca-Cola has adopted new strategies in 2019. It is a great year for the company. Coca-Cola is experimenting popular coffee industry by pouring energy into it. It found a place among the top coffee firms worldwide after acquiring the Costa Coffee Company.