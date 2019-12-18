Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) is making waves in the automobiles market across the world with the launch of the prototype of its cybertruck. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, and the company has not spent a cent on this amazing publicity worldwide. Musk is spotted driving the cybertruck on the streets of LA recently.

Design changes needed for Europe

In the US, vehicle makers can certify their cars and introduce them. It is not the scenario in Europe. Here the government is involved in verifying the safety aspects and suitability for the road conditions in Europe. It is a tough task for vehicle makers to enter the European market.

Do not meet the safety and protection

On the safety front, a lot of changes are to be incorporated on the front side of the cyber truck. Design changes are required to protect pedestrians in case of an accident. Even the driver of the vehicle is at risk in the present form. The bonnet and bumper need to absorb the energy to protect the driver and the pedestrians. However, these parts are delicate, and the vehicle would not pass the safety and protection requirements in Europe.

Integration of side camera mirrors

Tesla needs to make some tweaks to the prototype of Cybertruck before hitting the roads in Europe in 2022. It has to integrate side mirror cameras, headlight clusters, smaller tires, and the latest windshield wipers. An expert at SGS-TUV Saar GmbH, Stefan Tellar, said Tesla needs to incorporate major design changes to get it passed in Europe ahead of its launch in 2022. Responding to the comments, Musk said he knows the European standards and would incorporate required changes to the cybertruck before introducing in Europe in the year 2022.

According to a communiqué from Tesla, the Cybertruck is a different class when compared to Ford’s F-150. As per the recent criticisms, the truck is ill-suited and lacks truck functions. Therefore, it may be outright excluded for commercial use. If Tesla fails to launch a perfect Cybertruck, its name may be tarnished.

Tesla hoped to make a big debut, but unpleasant aesthetics and raising questions about the performance of cybertruck have dampened the sentiment.