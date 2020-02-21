The President of Technology at T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has lately been rather critical about Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ). He has been quite particular on the company’s spectrum sharing (DSS) plans. This doesn’t seem to be deterring the company from its plans which are geared towards making it rise to become one of the leading stocks in the market. Verizon made a statement on Thursday outlining that it won’t be distracted by any force to move from its public commitments.

What is DSS?

DSS happens to be an outstanding technology that is currently being used by many businesses around the globe. These business operators have been using DSS on their 4G spectrum eventually reallocating it for the 5G network. AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) is the other business that is showing outstanding interest in DSS.

T-Mobile has been using 600 MHz seems to have achieved quite much so far covering almost half of the country with its services. On the other hand, Verizon has resorted to the millimeter-wave spectrum which is enabling it to succeed on its quest to deliver top speeds and also adequate capacity in the densely populated urban segments. Experts commonly refer to such areas as hot spots as they try to draw distinctions between 5G and 4G.

Network coverage

The business guru says that it will be counting on DSS on its quest to deliver 5G services on a nationwide scale. Verizon vows that it will do all within its means to ensure that it succeeds in its plans to serve half of the US population with its 5G network. It says that this goal might be reached before the year comes to a close.

The director of communications at Verizon called Kevin King has expressed his views regarding the latest developments. This official outlines that as a company they believe in their 5G strategy a great deal which isn’t the case at T-Mobile. According to him, the rival company doesn’t seem to exude great confidence in its 5G strategy and matters have been looking worse with time.

King says that T-Mobile is probably in a panic mode considering that the 5G network they unveiled on a nationwide scale is underperforming.