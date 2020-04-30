Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) has inspired hope in the ailing world by disclosing that the COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by this fall. The deadly pandemic has hit the world with a significant impact battering the world economy in a major way. The shutdown of major cities has become common, and businesses have been closed. Ways of life have been disrupted as governments continue intervening with the introduction of lockdowns in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

It was sometime back that President Trump spoke to leading companies, parastatals, lawyers, and industry leaders to put their heads together to find a solution to the virus. According to Trump, the best way to go about the matter would be by uniting to develop one common vaccine as opposed to each of the companies focusing on developing its own. Time has passed quite fast, and the good thing is that Pfizer has finally made an encouraging announcement that will keep many at ease around the globe. People have been living on the edge with uncertainties crippling them with fear about what the future portends. The long wait might soon just be over!

Pfizer says that it has made tremendous steps towards the development of the vaccine. It says that it is a good thing that by this fall, the first significant step towards curbing the virus would have been made. It is expected that towards the end of this year, the business giant will have managed to unveil a broader rollout, something that is so encouraging. Albert Bourla, who happens to be the company’s CEO, has spoken concerning the matter, outlining that the company is on track to changing the current condition. He says that they have been noting the impact of the COVID-19 and the distress it has been causing. He says that they are happy to be at the frontline in line with curbing the deadly menace that has crippled businesses and lives around the globe. The official has described the coronavirus as a crisis that needs to be dealt with fast before it causes more havoc. The company will, in the next month, provide another report indicating the results.