The move by Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) to bypass industry leaders to eventually settle on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) leaves a lot of unanswered questions. The business guru had been thinking about the most suitable company to undertake the expansion of its cloud. It was on Tuesday that it revealed its decision to settle on Oracle. Some of the companies it bypassed include Web Services belonging to Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

And the Azure Cloud of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Many would have expected the Zoom to proceed and unveil the details of the deal, but that did not happen after the company decided to keep them private.

The CEO of Zoom Eric Yuan has aired out his views regarding the recent turn of events through a press release. The official says that it was a high moment for them as a company considering the outstanding growth they had witnessed recently. According to him, the business is currently on a new level as they seek out to make some major expansions in their service capacity.

The official also added that they had taken the time to explore several platforms in a bid to identify the one that would serve them the best way. He says that they don’t regret having settled on Oracle because they witnessed massive success. That was in terms of the increased capacity to serve more customers as well as increasing their capacity.

Oracle is one of the few companies globally that can deliver the industry-leading sort of security. It is also worth noting the unmatched level of support that is associated with the company as well as its outstanding performance.

Zoom has, over the past, worked with the cloud services by both Microsft and Amazon. However, this time around, it craved a change, and it has been a great experiencing trying out Oracle.

It was at the start of this month that Larry Ellison, who happens to be the chairman and also the founder of Oracle heaped praises on Zoom. The leader termed the business guru an “essential service” that is helping a great deal as the world continues grappling on ways to combat the spread of the deadly virus.