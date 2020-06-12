Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) announced on Wednesday that it will recall more than 2.1 million due to potentially faulty issues such as brake fluid leaks and door latches that may have been fitted with faulty springs.

The American automotive manufacturer revealed in its news release for the recall that the recalled vehicles may have a potentially faulty spring that prevents door latches from closing properly. The doors of vehicles with the faulty springs may unlock the vehicles on the road, even with attempts to latch the door.

The vehicles that have been recalled due to the Lincoln MKZ, Lincoln MKC, Transit Connect, Escape, Fusion, Mustang, Focus, and Fiesta. The recall will particularly focus on the above vehicles that were manufactured from 2011 to 2016. It will also affect vehicles recalled in 2015 and 2016 because their door latches may not have been replaced in all. About 5 million vehicles were recalled in the 2015 and 2016 recall, which involved the door latch issue.

Ford has also revealed that it has posted date codes for the vehicles that potentially have the door latch issue. Customers that own the recalled vehicles have been advised to check the codes to see if the door latches of their vehicles were repaired correctly in the previous recalls. The company hopes that this move will help to narrow down the affected vehicles while also helping owners to avoid inconveniences, especially if their vehicles are not affected. Ford claims that it is not aware of any accidents that may have resulted due to the door latch issues.

F-150 pickups affected by the brake fluid leak recall

Ford also revealed that the recall also includes another potential problem involving brake fluid leakage from the brake master cylinder. This particular problem affects F-150 pickups sold in Canada, and the U.S. A total of 344,000 F-150 pickups have been recalled due to this potential fault. The automotive manufacturer revealed that seven pickups have been involved in low-speed accidents that were caused by the brake fluid problem.