Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is taking on video-sharing app TikTok with the launch of its short-form video sharing Instagram Reels. The company is planning to launch Instagram Reels in the US as well as another 50 markets.

Just like TikTok, Instagram Reels allows users to create 15-second clips that are overlaid with music tunes. The company launched the app in Brazil last year, and it has also run pilots in France and Germany. Already the social media behemoth has launched the app in India where there is no TikTok currently. Reels will be directly available through the Instagram app.

According to NBC, Uses will access the feature through an icon at the bottom of the app, which will allow them to create their videos to their Stories. Facebook has previously tried to launch a TikTok rival in the now shut Lasso that was launched in 2018. Like Reels, the app could let users create 15-second video clips spliced with music tunes, but adoption was underwhelming.

Facebook adds voting information labels to political posts

Recently Facebook introduced labels to political posts as the platform tries to offer accurate voting information ahead of the 2020 election. All elected officials and candidates, including presidential candidates, will have an info label that will prompt users to click to view voting information. The label link will redirect to usa.gov/voting, and for posts addressing voting by email, the email will point to a specific section on the state that has a state by state information on how to register and vote via mail.

The company plans to expand the label for all posts on voting in the US and not only for federal-level politicians. The plan is on track to launch in the summer with the previously announced Voter Information Centre, which will be placed strategically to help users with useful voting material. The move will help address misinformation about vote-by-mail systems after President Trump recently made false claims.