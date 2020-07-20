With 5G coming and the network infrastructure revolution beginning to stake its claim as the next-generation revolution in the technology space, high-performance datacenter pods offer a distributed solution for building a decentralized model of edge cloud computing.

But that same technology is already being developed, and shows yet one more contribution we are seeing from the cryptocurrency revolution. A good example is the story in place now for ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH), which qualifies as a possible option for speculative interest in this space.

We would also note that this is effectively a new option on the menu following its recently announced joint venture partnership with Bit5ive LLC, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining and innovative turnkey mining solutions.

“We are incredibly excited to expand our current portfolio and move into what we believe is a sector poised for strong technological and financial growth,” stated ISW Holdings President and Chairman Alonzo Pierce. “This new joint-venture agreement enables us to collaborate with the experienced team at Bit5ive to innovate the infrastructure needed to run profitable, efficient crypto mining projects, and to take advantage of the incredible growth projected for the crypto market.”

ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) is a holding company built of diversified partnerships focused on a common goal of brand communication from developers, consultants, design engineers, contractors, subcontractors, equipment providers, installation providers, end-users, and service providers.

ISW has established itself as a Technology, home healthcare and wellness company with a focus on reshaping different sectors across various industries. The company uses state-of-the-art nanotechnology processes to develop a wide range of effective nano-infused wellness and restoration products, provides home healthcare services with its Paradigm Home Health company, and sources renewable energy for the purpose of furthering its technology projects via its partnership with Proceso.

Now, as of its most recent release, the company has entered the cryptocurrency mining capex space through its new joint venture with Bit5ive, LLC, a leading distributor of Bitmain machines.

Other Applications

However, before you move forward with the idea that a low-cost hi-tech datacenter pod business is just a crypto mining solution, we would suggest that there’s much more potential here as smart city models continue to come over the horizon and into view.

As the horizon of network speed and power pushes outward, we discover the limitations of this model as we try to exploit the better network coming into place. “Edge computing” is about a distributed computing paradigm that brings computation and data storage closer to the location where it is needed, to improve response times and save bandwidth, which ultimately opens up new frontiers of potential networked smart systems powering the partial and complete automation of so many things we will be able to take for granted years from now.

To accomplish this vision, we need modular datacenters – like those now under construction at ISW, with extreme efficiency in terms of power utilization, as must be the case for profitable cryptocurrency mining.

This will lead to cities that can operate transportation systems based primarily on solar-powered autonomous electric vehicles taking you where you want when you want, with no parking lots, street signs, traffic police, parking meters, or accidents. Imagine saving 30% of all fossil fuel use while eliminating urban drunk driving deaths.

And that’s just how it will impact one small part of life.

The same revolution will make healthcare better, more responsive in emergencies, and far less costly. It will simplify and streamline our power grids and utility systems, and ensure supply chain logistics that make local economies more real-time efficient, which reduces overall volatility and grants end market consumers and source-level producers more security economically. That has implications for basic needs such as food and medicine, as well as purity and cost issues in the production process.

AI and robotics will come to redefine a great deal of how we live our lives in the near future. But these technologies need a faster, more reliable, lower-latency network infrastructure to live in to really make a qualitative difference in our lives.

Nonetheless

ISW Holdings is moving headlong into the crypto space. That’s the impression we get from a review of recent materials from the company as well as its past track record in expanding its scope of operations to new industries. We would also note that the company is not without a strong plan that leverages its other advantages in the space.

Initially, according to company materials, ISWH intends to build and power data centers for the purpose of cryptocurrency mining in several locations across the US beginning in Pennsylvania, starting with 1 MW (-/+) concept deployment, with further expansion plans after that.

Our sense is that its initial deployment will serve as a case study to use in marketing and selling its near-ideal PUE datacenter pods to major crypto mining operations.

But we would expect success in that endeavor could lead to a wider opportunity helping to power the coming revolution that will drive the next age of the internet, which is a distributed and decentralized edge computing paradise of automated smart systems, improving nearly every facet of life everywhere.