It has been a roller coaster. In March, the sky was falling. In May, the sun was starting to come back out. It brightened further in June. But July has been so bad even Trump is wearing a mask.

We will get through this. At this point, one might suggest that investors can be smart while making a positive contribution by seeking out opportunities in the capital markets that help fund companies working to provide necessary resources for coping, surviving and even thriving during the dark days ahead.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the more interesting stocks aligned with this theme, including: Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE), Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX), Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST), and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) bills itself as a company that manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide.

It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) just announced that it has established a new credit facility with Bank of America. The new facility consists of a senior secured $12.5 million revolving credit facility, which includes a $5 million letter of credit sub-facility and an option to convert up to $5 million of the revolving credit facility into a term loan facility.

According to the release, the facility also includes an accordion feature under which the Company may request from time to time an increase in the revolving commitment of up to $5 million (for a total commitment of up to $17.5 million). The facility will mature on June 25, 2025. Terms of the new facility are more completely discussed in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the past week, the stock is net flat, and looking for something new to spark things. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 5% in that time on strong overall action.

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) generated sales of $45.6M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 61.7% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($23.5M against $12.9M).

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) promulgates itself as a company that provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

This segment offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) just announced that it has received emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use specimen pooling with its proprietary molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Quest is the first lab provider to receive FDA authorization for the technique for COVID-19 testing in the United States.

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) pulled in sales of $1.8B in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of -3.6%. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($342M against $1.1B, respectively).

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) is dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select products, including medical devices, nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies and medicines across the Americas and Europe.

AllStar’s goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and well-being. In addition, according to recent materials, the company has begun to focus sharply on front-line products. AllStar is now working with qualified overseas suppliers to provide products such as PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) as demand is expected to increase sharply with the gradual re-opening of the economy.

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) also just recently announced that through one of its network of Distributors has obtained a Covid-19 Rapid Antibody Test Import Permit for Peru. Demand for these types of test kits is expected to increase sharply with the high number of coronavirus infections in Latin America.

Dr. Daniel Bagi, President of AllStar stated,” The global pandemic has affected Latin America more recently relative to other countries and especially hard, with many countries in the region overwhelmed by both the infection and death rates. We have been working with our distributors to obtain Import Permits in several countries in South America hardest hit by the pandemic, and our first success is in Peru. The Import Permit is the first step towards sales, and we have already discussed volumes and pricing and expect sales to begin in the next few weeks.”

Allstar Health Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:ALST) has limited cash on the books against some more significant obligations. ALST is pulling in trailing 12-month revenues. While this is the more speculative name in this group, the company’s engagement in the PPE and antibody testing space as virus numbers continue to ramp across the US should put ALST on a lot of radars.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) trumpets itself as a company that operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide.

The company’s Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; and mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, and software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions.

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) just released a report based on cybersecurity threat data collected from hundreds of industrial facilities globally showing that the severity of threats detected to operational technology (OT) systems has risen by significant amounts over a 12-month period.

The findings from the latest Honeywell Industrial USB Threat Report show that the total amount of threats posed by USB removable media to industrial process control networks remains consistently high, with 45% of locations detecting at least one inbound threat. Over the same time period, the number of threats specifically targeting OT systems nearly doubled from 16 to 28%, while the number of threats capable of causing a loss of view or other major disruption to OT systems more than doubled, from 26 to 59%.

