Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will soon launch its coffee-infused drink in stores across the United States. In the announcement, the company said the new drink will combine the regular Coke with Brazilian coffee. The new drink will come in three different tastes Caramel, Vanilla, and Dark Blend. The new Coke drink will come in 12-ounce. cans. Each can will contain 69 milligram of caffeine.

Coke seeking to broaden its beverage lineup

The beverage company says the launch is part of its wide strategy to broaden its beverage lineup. There have been significant changes in terms of consumer tastes over recent years. The company seems to be changing its activities to meet the changing demand for new flavors. Many customers are becoming sugar-conscious, and many turn to water and other drinks that offer energy boost or offer nutritional benefits. In a statement, Coke said it is giving consumers an option to taste new categories of its drinks.

“This is a truly unique hybrid innovation that will pioneer a new category we’re calling refreshment coffee,” said Jaideep Kibe, vice president, Coca-Cola Trademark at Coca-Cola North America statement.

Coke has been working to reinvent its product offerings

This is not the first time the Coke is trying to reinvent its product portfolio. In 2006, the beverage company debuted Coca-Cola Blak, a coffee-flavored version of its classic soda. The drink did not perform well in the market, and the company withdrew it from the market two years later.

Apart from Coke, other beverage companies have touted the idea of blending coffee and soda. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), one of Coke’s main competitors, launched Pepsi Café, a coffee-infused soda in 2019. The new drink, which is also available in vanilla flavor, was launched in all stores across the United States last year.

Coke has sold its Coca-Cola with Coffee in other territories like Italy, Turkey, and Japan. The new drink has been blended with real coffee as opposed to Blak.

The company’s chief marketing officer said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the company to rethink how it launches, validates, refines, and scales up its products.