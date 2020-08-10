Gartner estimates that the IoT market will grow 21% next year. That would take it to 5.8 billion endpoints during that period.

The biggest users: utilities—smart metering—are expected to rise 17% to reach 1.37 billion endpoints. The fastest grower is building automation, including lighting, rising by 42%, and followed by automotive applications (growing by 31%) and healthcare (increasing by 29%).

Gartner also notes that it sees 8.4 billion connected things in place already, but by the end of this year, that number will be at over 20 billion. John Chambers, the luminary visionary in charge of Cisco during its heyday, believes that we will see 50 billion connected devices in the next half decade. That would amount to a total of nearly $20 trillion in market size.

In fact, by the end of this year, nearly 70% of enterprises will depend on IoT products to some level.

This is the IoT space by the numbers. And it’s likely going to turn out to be a series of underestimations and low-ball forecasts given the rate at which matter is turning into “smart matter” in this world.

With that in mind, we take a look at a few interesting IoT stocks that may get increasing attention from the market, including: Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS), IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI), Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS), and Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) recently announced that that its Milpitas, Calif. facility has achieved AS9100D certification.

According to the company, through its defense and space business (formerly known as Isolink), Skyworks is a leading global supplier of high performance, high-quality radiation-tolerant components for aerospace, defense, medical, extreme industrial and high-reliability markets and applications.

If you’re long this stock, then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. SWKS shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 6% to the upside on above average trading volume.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) generated sales of $766.1M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of -14.5% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($1.1B against $362.2M).

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

Its platform also consists of software offerings that include ItemSense, a system software that comprises enterprise-class RAIN deployment management, software-defined algorithms for transition detection, and APIs that enable application developers to build powerful IoT solutions.

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) just released its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, including

“Covid-19 negatively impacted our second-quarter results, and the continuing uncertainty tempers our third-quarter outlook,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “Regardless, we see brightness ahead. Endpoint IC bookings are improving, large systems opportunities are accelerating and, longer term, we see adoption accelerating as leading end users leverage the improved visibility, insights, virtualization and customer experience that RAIN brings to their businesses.”

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 10% in that timeframe. However, we should note that this is a $600M company that basically loses money on small revenues.

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) pulled in sales of $26.5M in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of -30.7%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($120.9M against $24.4M).

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) is focused on leveraging technology assets with an initial focus on the Fintech Industry and the Internet of Things (IOT). The “Internet of Things”, simply put, are devices and objects that also have an online connection such as personal voice assistants, smart home systems, video doorbells etc.

These are rapidly growing sectors and LEAS will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, thereby increasing shareholder value.

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) is headed by Jason Tucker, the company’s new CEO, who has 15 years of experience in Business Development, Project Management, Account Management, and Sales Engineering. He has extensive knowledge of logistics and core leadership skills, through many clinics and many years of working in the industry sector.

The company recently announced that it has signed a development agreement with Product Design Experts, Inc. (PDE) to begin development of an Internet of things (IOT) product in the consumer security and safety market.

According to the release, to help further deploy technology assets the Company has recruited Vincent Risalvato, CEO of PENNEXX Foods Inc. (OTC PINK:PNNX), to act as a technical advisor to the Company. The parties are also in talks to advance an opportunity in the future to partner PNNX with LEAS to connect IOT products with PNNX’s merchants and users furthering the YourSocialOffers.com rewarding experience. Part of the Company’s strategy is to develop tool kits that are pre-build designs that small companies can use to create products quickly and efficiently that interface with the Internet, dashboards, portals as well as existing devices like Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google home assistant devices. This strategy is based on the direction the industry has been heading.

LEAS recently showed off what it can do, ramping from 0.0017 to 0.0070 (+312%) in just 5 days. The main pattern to note is the bullish ascending triangle pattern that has now broken out and suggests further strength ahead based on our research and experience.

Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAS) is pre-revenue at this point, but clearly ramping toward some commercial “threshold” breakthroughs given its recent deal-making progress. Keep this one on the radar and check back often.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally.

The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) reported financial results for its second quarter ended July 4, 2020. Revenue was near the top end of the guidance range at $207.5 million, down from $214.9 million in the first quarter. Second quarter GAAP and non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (EPS) were $(0.04) and $0.74, respectively.

“Second quarter revenue was at the high end of our guidance range at $207.5 million,” said Tyson Tuttle, CEO of Silicon Labs. “Clearly, the global pandemic has and will continue to impact the way people live, work and play. We are well-positioned to execute our strategy in IoT connectivity and internet infrastructure in light of recent trends in the market, which we see accelerating as the world moves even faster to becoming more connected.”

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 3% in that timeframe. SLAB shares have been relatively flat over the past month of action, with very little net movement during that period.

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) generated sales of $207.5M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of -3.4% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($723.3M against $135M).