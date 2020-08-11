Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) launched investigations after data breach of 20GB of its proprietary data and source code. The data breach is said to have happened early this year. The data is still available on BitTorrent feeds. According to a statement from the company spokeswoman, part of the leak is data that the company shares with its customers and partners under NDA.

According to the spokeswoman, however, the company’s officials do not treat the incidence as a network breach. She added that Intel will investigate how current the data is, further stressing that there are no signs that any customer or personal information was leaked to the wrong hands.

“We are investigating this situation,” company officials. “The information appears to come from the Intel Resource and Design Center, which hosts information for use by our customers, partners and other external parties who have registered for access. We believe an individual with access downloaded and shared this data.”

The announcement of the data breach was first made on Twitter by IT consultant Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM, a Swiss software engineer. He noted that most of the data had not been published anywhere and was classified as confidential data.

Intel confirms leak of data

Intel confirmed the leak of data that appears to have come from the Intel Resource and Design Center. The center hosts the company’s information for customers and partners collected during registration. The information is made available to users through the center under NDA.

According to Kottmann, the data leaked was “exconfidential Lake,” with the Lake referring to its 10 nanometer chip platform’s insider name. Most of the data leaked involve confidential materials that the company’s customers use to design motherboards, BIOS, or other things that are compatible with CPUs and other chips Intel makes. Among the materials leaked design, source code, test documents, and presentations.

Many of the source codes and document packages apply to Intel CPU platforms. These platforms include Kaby Lake and its upcoming Tiger Lake. There is also information touching on Intel Management Engine, although much of it was already available to Intel developers.