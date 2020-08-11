ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) has become an exciting company for many investors. The company has already been well-diversified and has many active commercial interests that span many different sectors, including renewable energy, wellness, digital colocation, home healthcare, and also cryptocurrency mining sectors.

The cryptocurrency mining sector is one particular new venture of ISWH holdings, which is a byproduct of its partnership with Bit5ive LLC, famously known to be a global leader in cryptocurrency mining and also in turnkey mining solutions.

ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) can be said to be a reasonable new option for many reasons, but the company’s healthcare division has been a strong source of optimism given its remarkable level of growth in recent quarters, with a series of double-digit.

In a recent shareholder letter, ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) is claiming to pursue a fascinating new angle to achieve growth. The company’s president and chairman, Alonzo Pierce, laid out a twin catalyst model that helps leverage the crypto mining currency deal and also a new element that can help make the whole agreement intriguing. He talked about integrating his telehealth technology and also the integration of the technology solution into its existing and also rapidly growing home healthcare business known as Paradigm Home Health. The addition of telehealth can end up augmenting the place of growth.

There is also recent news that indicates that Core Scientific has similarly ended up purchasing around 18,000 Antminer s19s from the Chinese ASIC chip manufacturer, Bitmain. This news can be said to be framework-shaping because this is not the kind of story you end up seeing in a bearish context for mining equipment names.

Russell Cann (chief customer success officer of Core Scientific) also claims that the company can end up multiplying to encompass roughly 450MW of power at its headquarters. He also claimed that around 46% of the company’s mining equipment could run via renewable energy sources like natural gas.

Telehealth Is Growing



Many experts have ended up seeing the telehealth revolution as becoming the wave of the future. Multiple technological changes are going around the world like robotics, big data, and also AI. There is now a steadily decreasing number of individuals being treated in hospitals, and more and more people are increasingly treated in their homes.

Telehealth has ended up growing because of the current pandemic situation, and individuals and healthcare individuals both are preferring instances where solutions can be created without direct contact with healthcare workers or infected individuals. Through telehealth, patients can avoid exposure to infection at medical facilities, and healthcare workers can also evade exposure to potentially contagious patients.

As a result of this global condition, we have ended up seeing massive deregulation around telehealth in recent months. The whole situation has also made the healthcare sector somewhat a transformative concept where there has been an enormous lowering of the HIPAA bar for clinical interactions with its patients over digital forms.

There has also been deregulation of doctor licensing, where individuals no longer need to be licensed in the patient’s state. The ISW president is seemingly very excited about his telecare initiative, which the company intends to launch as its healthcare initiative. The telecare solution is to provide its patients with a one-button wearable device that can connect patients with healthcare workers on call at the simple tap of a button.

The president claims that research indicates that these measures will end up creating tremendous additional value and will also help enhance individuals’ lives by assisting them to gain access to healthcare services instantly while still maintaining an independent existence.

Crypto Growth

The world at one point was caught up in bitcoin fever, which unfortunately did not last for long. The crypto space still needs to go through many growth places before it can establish itself as a legitimate trading platform. Many stocks and shares in the crypto trading space are either fraudulent or simply terrible stocks to invest in; some of the stocks are both of these things. Some investors also struggle with gaining direct exposure to cryptocurrency stocks.

In the current scenario, ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) is moving headfirst into the cryptocurrency space, which has resulted in quite a few fascinating investor speculations.

ISW Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ISWH) has recently partnered up with Bit5ive. Bit5ive is known as the official distribution partner of Bitmain, where the company distributes Antminers and computing chips to more than 30 countries in Latin America, Central America, and also the Caribbean. Bit5ive is the producer and also the distributor of POD5 and Power Skid 2.5, which is the most effective and efficient crypto mining hardware.

In the future, there is an expectation of positive growth of crypto because of the decline in the US dollar. The current conditions have also stimulated a massive shutdown of economies, which naturally tilts economies to shift towards the digital world abnormally, signaling a positive future growth aspect for cryptocurrencies.

Overall, the timing of the deal looks perfect and also strategic from a macro perspective. ISW holdings are seeing a significant topline growth with its quarterly revenues growing at the rate of 10,960.6%; the company is also already earning a market cap value of 4.1M. Research is also showing that the crypto mining marketplace will end up flourishing at a CAGR rate of 17.5% over the next decade.

The current partnership is strategic and can end up revolutionizing the healthcare world as we know it.