One stock that could be particularly interesting this week is Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL), formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCTC), dba Cannabis Global Inc. – “a cannabinoid and hemp extract science forward company developing infusion and delivery technologies”.

This company has been doing some unique things in a space that has been otherwise very thin on innovation. This point should not be overlooked. Regardless of how the stock looks on a chart right now, CBGL’s IP and R&D investments have been potentially very high-impact and accumulating over the past year, resulting in a portfolio of strategies, trade secrets, and industry edge that must be seen as one of the most promising “platforms” in the larger Hemp, Cannabis, and CBD market space.

As the company reported in its release this morning, the company’s corporate identity change is now complete.

According to the release, FINRA approved the Company’s Corporate Action changing its name from MCTC Holdings, Inc. to Cannabis Global, Inc., and a corresponding change of its trading symbol to CBGL. The Company expects the symbol change to be effective August 3, 2020.

“We have come a long way in only one year,” commented Arman Tabatabaei, chief executive officer. “During this year we have reorganized the Company, instituted a robust cannabinoid-oriented R&D program, filed six provisional patents on the developed technologies, all while developing a host of consumer and industry products utilizing the inventions. We are very pleased to announce our corporate name change to Cannabis Global, Inc., and the new CBGL trading symbol.”

A Stream with a Current

This shift follows a number of positive catalysts from the company over recent weeks:

Last week, CBGL announced the selected protocols for its animal study designed to determine if administration of rare cannabinoid Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) promotes appetite suppression and/or weight loss. The Company plans to begin the Mouse Study this month, which will run for a period of six weeks. The goal of the study is to determine if Diet-induced Obese mice experience weight loss after administration of THC-V and, if so, to determine the extent of the weight loss.

The results could be a game-changer for this stock because no one else, as far as we are aware, has the ability to produce THC-V at commercial scale, which would theoretically grant MCTC a monopoly on a magic diet drug. So, stay tuned.

The week before, Cannabis Global announced the closing of a definitive agreement to enter the fast-growing California cannabis delivery market. According to the release, Whisper Weed, Inc. and Cannabis Global, have created a new California Corporation to be named CGI Whisper W, Inc., which will provide management services for the delivery entity. CGI Whisper W, Inc, will receive 51% of the profits from the new entity, which will be recognized as income by Cannabis Global, Inc.

“The delivery sector is the hottest area of the California cannabis business and we are very pleased to have a seat at the table,” commented Tabatabaei. “We not only will be able to grow our revenue base relative to direct delivery, but we also see Whisper Weed as a perfect platform to launch our infusion technologies in the regulated marketplace. With the deal closing, we are already in the process of adding other delivery platforms and other businesses to our overall portfolio.”

And, prior to that, the company announced the successful application of production techniques developed for Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THC-V) to another rare cannabinoid, Cannabinol (CBN), which the Company believes may have enormous unexplored upside growth potential as a new cannabinoid-based products market.

According to the release, “This breakthrough discovery results from continued work on the Company’s ‘Project Varin’ initiative, a core research and development project the Company launched in January 2020 to manufacture new nanotechnologies, infusions and consumer products based on rare cannabinoids. To date, the project has yielded several important product development and production methodology breakthroughs that the Company believes will enable more effective commercialization of products based on rare cannabinoids.”

Before that, the company put its line of Hemp You Can Feel™ products into commercialization. According to the release, over the coming weeks, Cannabis Global will be launching several new product marketing initiatives designed to move its innovative hemp extract and rare cannabinoid products into the marketplace.

“It has been approximately one year since we reorganized the Company, which today is known as Cannabis Global, Inc. During the first year, we concentrated on designing products that are distinct from the competition with established advantageous barriers,” noted Tabatabaei. “We are very pleased with the results in that we not only have a unique product set, but also one based on both quality ingredients and solid intellectual property.”

What Lies Ahead

As noted in its release, this morning, “Cannabis Global plans to continue its focus on hemp extract products based on unique infusion technologies. Over coming months, the Company expects to launch a series of innovative products in the areas of beverages, foods, and food company functional ingredients. The Company’s focus on honey-bee hemp infusions and rare cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV) and Cannabinol (CBN), will continue, as will its focus on scientific studies relating to the infusion technologies.”

As the company continues to tie together its strong R&D program with product development on a commercial scale and a fresh marketing emphasis, the coherence and cohesion that this new official ticker and name change will offer should represent a material catalyst. This is the moment when everything is lined up for this name in a way that hasn’t really been the case since it started to find itself operationally a few months ago.

This is when the foundation is being laid in a more substantive sense for Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL), formerly known as MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCTC).