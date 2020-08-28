Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have signed an agreement to expand their global partnership. Under the partnership, the two companies will leverage AWS’s vast portfolio of services to expand Toyota’s Mobility Services Platform (MSPF). MSPF is an ecosystem developed by Toyota to help its engineers develop, deploy, and manage data-driven mobility services for passenger and driver safety, security, comfort, and convenience.

Toyota hopes to use MSPF to continue dominating the global transport industry. MSPF will depend on the scalability and reliability of AWS’s global infrastructure to solve challenges of data processing and analyzing from its operations. Toyota will also leverage the development expertise of AWS Professional Services to process and analyze data from its worldwide fleet of connected vehicles.

Toyota will use MSPF and its application programming interfaces (API) to collect data from connected vehicles. This data will then be used in new contextual services like rideshare, car share, full-service lease, and new corporate and consumer services like driving behavior-based insurance and proactive vehicle maintenance notifications. The vehicle maker will also use the data to design and develop new vehicles.

The growing dependence on data

Companies are increasingly relying on data to understand people and their habits. In the current social media world, every comment, like, share, tweet or retweet is studied analyzed and used to make future decisions. Social media platforms stalk their users’ smartphone log locations as well as their browsing habits.

Through the partnership, amazon will use get data to study customers’ driving habits and potentially use the data to price insurance premiums. Through the program, Amazon will Toyota to access driving telemetry from Data Communication Modules and AWS’s vast consultation services, data storage, and reserves of computational power. AWS will be able to analyze one’s driving habits include speed, how often they use safety assists, and even track minutes. In addition, with the use of driver-facing cameras, Amazon will be able to monitor driver attentiveness.

Insurance companies are turning to vehicle makers to help in collecting data to help design and price insurance premiums.