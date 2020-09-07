Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is working on becoming carbon neutral by 2030 with investment in constructing two of the world’s largest onshore wind turbines. The turbines will be located in Denmark and will produce power for Apple’s data center in Viborg, which backs its products like Apple Music, App Store, Siri, and iMessage.

The 200-meter-tall turbines will be located in Esbjerg and are expected to produce 62 gigawatt-hours each year. The plant will generate enough power to light 20,000 homes. In addition to powering Apple’s data center, the turbines will be a test site for powerful offshore wind turbines.

“Combatting climate change demands urgent action and global partnership — and the Viborg data center is powerful proof that we can rise to this generational challenge,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives.

In an announcement recently, Apple announced that a German-based supplier of Apple products, Varta has committed to using 100% renewable power to run its Apple production. The company also announced that 72 partners have joined its program to use 100% renewable energy in Apple production.

Investing in environment conservation

Apple has indicated that it intends to invest more in fighting climate change. In a filing last year, the company said global warming could disrupt the supply chain for its key components and finished products. Failure to delay sourcing key components could affect the company’s ability to ship products on time and eat into its sales.

The company has a strategic plan to become carbon neutral across its entire business by 2030. This includes production, supply chain, and product life cycle. The company’s operations are currently powered by 100% renewable energy, but the new commitment will mean that all Apple devices will have zero net impact on climate by 2030.

The iPhone maker intends to transfer all its European-based suppliers to use renewable energy. Apple European partners that are working to achieve zero carbon footprint include Solvay based in Belgium, STMicroelectronics based in Switzerland, DSM Engineering Materials based in the Netherlands, and Henkel and tesa SE, based in Germany.