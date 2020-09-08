The world is never going to be the same again. The river flows forward, and it never looks back. And the coronavirus was a giant waterfall in the river of time for the way culture and the global economy work on a very fundamental basis, and it has reshaped too many industries to count.

For the most part, this has been a period revolutionary change – a punctuation in the normal slow-moving near-equilibrium that defines change in major markets. And it will pay for investors to spot small and rapidly growing companies that stand to benefit from the way the cookie is crumbling in the process.

B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG) is a great example of that dynamic. The company is a prime mover in the mixed martial arts (MMA) space, basically setting itself up as the main farm league player – with the UFC playing its obvious role as the multi-billion-dollar major league alpha in the space.

Uniquely Positioned

But B2 is awfully interesting because there really hasn’t been any clear unified front-runner in what one might think of as the lottery in play for who can step up and lock in that role as the development league de facto partner to the UFC in making the sport of MMA blossom and grow.

And there has been a whole lot of blossoming and growing. In fact, by the numbers, the MMA has been by far the fastest growing major sport on the planet for a number of years. It’s really not even close. So, BTDG’s increasing dominance as that go-to second-tier role-player is worth a mint.

And yet the stock is only worth about $5 million total despite the company’s clear success as it continues to commercialize and monetize its positioning.

The difference maker to square this circle may become increasingly an issue of visibility – ie, perhaps not enough people have heard of B2. That makes the company’s latest release all the more important.

Enter Entercom

If the big issue is visibility for B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG), then speculators should be drooling over the stock this week after the company announced that it’s preparing to launch a nationwide advertising campaign, harnessing Radio and Digital Media, in partnership with Entercom, a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network, and live events and experiences.

According to the release, the campaign will harness Entercom’s massive footprint through radio spots running nationwide multiple times per day across the entire Entercom network of stations, along with banner ads and sponsorship mentions, to raise awareness about B2Digital’s action-packed fall fighting event season, now underway, with 12 more hard-hitting fight nights after Saturday’s tremendous success at Strikehard 55 MMA in Alabama.

“Getting to the next level for this Company will be, in large part, about getting ‘found’ by new fans ready for compelling live MMA entertainment – it’s about visibility,” commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “We have a tremendous product already. That fact was powerfully reinforced once again this past Saturday with a thrilling kick-off to our live B2 Fighting Series Fall Season at Strikehard 55. Now, we need to get it in front of as many people as possible. Entercom is the best in the business at helping companies like ours achieve precisely that goal.”

Timing is Everything

This is particularly compelling right now because B2Digital Inc (OTCMKTS:BTDG) is just starting to run through its new season of events. The company just successfully put on Strikehard 55.

Now, with the help of an aggressive campaign with Entercom, B2 believes it will find millions of new potential fans and followers in front of its next two live B2FS MMA Pay-Per-View events over the coming month: Pinnacle Combat 32 live MMA on September 26 in Dubuque, and Strikehard Productions 56, live MMA on October 10 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

That will give way to another ten big live PPV MMA events, all carried over its PPV deal with PrestoSports, into December.

Its first event of the season was sold-out and broke company records for PPV ticket sales. After a nationwide campaign blasting out to 170 million listeners, one can imagine a series of new records being set in coming events, further establishing this little company as the clear mini-me to the UFC.

COMPENSATION DISCLOSURE: Section 17(b) of the 1933 Act requires publishers to disclose who paid them, the amount, and the type of payment. In order to be in full compliance with the Securities Act of 1933, Section 17(b): Tiger Global Management Partners LLC has compensated a third party to produce and present weekly content for various companies for the publication. For more information, please click here. In addition, this article is part of JournalTranscript.com Networks. Read the JournalTranscript.com Networks Disclaimer.