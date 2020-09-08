Prominent laptop brands like Asus, Acer, Dell, Samsung, and MSI will feature Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake Central Processing Units (CPUs) beginning this fall.

Improved performance

The newly introduced Tiger Lake 11th generation CPUs on September 7, 2020, provides support for Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and comes integrated with Xe graphics. It offers extended battery life and enhanced performance compared to previously launched Ice Lake Chips. The chip giant – Intel touts 11th Generation Tiger Lake Chips as the best-performing CPUs for light and thin laptops.

Nine new designs

Intel is launching nine new variants of Tiger Lake CPUs (11th Gen) namely Y Series Class Chips also known as UP4, and U Series Chips also called UP3. The Core i7-1185G7 runs at base clock speeds of 3 GHz and can reach a maximum speed of up to 4.8 GHz (turbo) for a single core. It can achieve a maximum clock speed of 4.3 GHz with all cores. The maximum graphics speed of 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs is set at 1.35 GHz.

The nine Tiger Lake Chips include Core i7-1185G7, Core i7-1165G7, Core i5-1135G7, Core i3-1125G4, Core i3-1115G4, Core i7-1160G7, Core i5-1130G7, and Core i3-1110G4.

The base frequency of Core i5-1130G7 and Core i3-1120G4 processors is 1.1 GHz with all cores Turbo speed of 3.4 and 3.0 GHz. Model Core i7-1185G7 is equipped with an Intel Iris Graphics processor and 12 MB Cache.

11th Gen Tiger Lake Processors developed on 10nm architecture

Intel built its 11th Gen Tiger Lake Chips with 10 nm architecture. These new chips are already previewed at an architecture day 2020 event early this year. In contrast with 10th Gen Ice Lake models, 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs are upgraded to the Willow Core architecture together with an innovative 10nm SuperFin design.

New Chips offer 20% faster performance

Intel claims a 20% faster performance from its newly introduced Tiger Lake 11th Gen CPUs. They are ideal for daily office chores. It also saves 20% system-level power and improves battery life for tasks such as video streaming.

Intel also bets on its new Xe graphics to double its performance. 8K HDR displays gets support from the new processor.