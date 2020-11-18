Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) has announced a partnership with Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) that will see the retailer employ the Coupa cloud platform in upgrading its source-to-pay processes.

Coupa BSM Platform top streamline Walmart supply chain

The Coupa BSM platform will help Walmart in streamlining processes, gaining spend visibility and savings across the procurement and supply chain platform. Walmart picked Coupa because of its modern and comprehensive BSM platform, like-minded focus on offering the best value to customer and industry-leading source-to-pay and contracting offerings.

Walmart’s chief procurement officer DK Singh said that currently there are multiple and complex procurement systems throughout the retailer’s business. Therefore the unique Coupa tech solution will help Walmart in optimizing and harmonizing its source-to-pay processes, provide cost savings and an easy to use the simplified system.

With the world grappling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted supply chain companies are looking to enhance their ability to manage supply chains and evaluate the cost. This is important for most companies considering there is a surge in e-commerce which continues to drive higher.

For now, Walmart is using Coupa in optimizing the sourcing of the essential third party spend in the US and Canada. The retailer will embark on rolling out in phases the expanded adoption of the BSM Platform with supply chain and advanced contract management solutions. Most importantly, this will help Walmart in optimizing spend for complex sourcing categories and events as well as enhance spend efficiencies which will drive incremental savings.

Coupa delighted to partner with Walmart

Coupa CEO and Chairman Rob Bernshteyn said that they are delighted to be the Business Spend Management partner of Walmart to help the retailer in optimizing performance, value across the spend and contracting processes, and visibility and control. Bernshteyn said that they are looking forward to delivering the same cost-saving mindset to Wamalrt’s business spend activities employed through their Omni-channel and low price approach to serving customers. Coupa empowers enterprises across the globe with visibility and control necessary for managing business spend activities more safely and smartly in one place.