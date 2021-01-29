Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) has said that it will recall around 3 million vehicles in the US and Canada at $610 million for airbags inflator problem that has been linked to 18 deaths in the US. The recall affects the 2006-2012 model-year Ranger, Edge, Fusion, Mercury Milan, Lincoln MKX, and Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ vehicles.

NHTSA issues recall for driver airbag inflator problem

The move comes after the National highways traffic Safety Administration rejected the company’s petition to keep the driver-side airbag inflators. The defect on the airbags, manufactured by the now-bankrupt Takata, can lead to them rupturing and potentially sending metal fragments flying which is dangerous. so far over 67 million inflators in the US have been recalled with around 100 million inflators recalled globally by 19 major car manufacturers.

The defect in another version of the airbag made them explode and spray shrapnel through the care. Besides the 18 deaths so far reported, there have been over 400 driver and passenger injuries where some were maimed or blinded. The recalls associated with the Takata airbags commenced in 2014 and has become the largest recall in the industry. The Takata airbags the company used are different but they are the same as those recalled over the past.

Ford to recall 2.7 vehicles in the US

Ford’s recall includes 2.7 million vehicles in the US and the automaker will include the cost in its Q4 results. The company has previously recalled the vehicles for passenger-side inflators. Ford said that its safety data had shown that the safety recall was not necessary for the driver-side airbag. Despite its argument, the company says it will respect the NHTSA decision and issue a recall.

Besides the Ford Recall, the NHTSA also issued a recall to Mazda Motor Corp for 5,800 airbag inflators for the 2007-2009B series cars. In November last year, The NHTSA also rejected a petition for General Motors for the airbags forcing the company to recall 7 million SUVs and pickups at a cost of around $1.2 million.