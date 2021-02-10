As legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller recently put it, we are heading for perhaps the most dramatic moment of pent-up demand being unleashed in the economy (as vaccine-driven herd immunity helps reopen the economy to its full strength) and yet we still have trillions more in stimulus working and on the way over the intermediate term.

That’s a powder keg of end demand driving asset prices higher. But, for investors, the golden question is about which areas may offer access to the most significant beneficiaries for the world around that next corner.

Given the need for coordinating the upswing in raw economic activity, logistics stocks may be a very interesting point of focus.

With that in mind, we take a look at some of the most interesting names in that space, including: XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO), Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB), and Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) trumpets itself as a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world.

The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,499 locations and approximately 97,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains.

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) most recently announced that it has been named a World’s Most Admired Company for 2021 by Fortune magazine. XPO has been recognized by Fortune as a World’s Most Admired Company every year since 2018.

Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We thank Fortune for once again naming XPO to this select group of highly regarded companies. We’re honored to be recognized for excellence in areas that reflect our commitment to stakeholders, including financial soundness, people management, social responsibility and the quality of our services.”

If you’re long this stock, then you’re liking how the stock has responded to the announcement. XPO shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 4% to the upside on above average trading volume. XPO shares have been relatively flat over the past month of action, with very little net movement during that period.

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) generated sales of $4.2B, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 20.5% on the top line. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($2B against $3.6B, respectively).

Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB) has been on fire in recent action. The company provides GPS tracking solutions through the development, implementation, and distribution of electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other service driven industries. The Ultrack platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform. The company’s mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems, and commitment to service.

The Company recently retired 100M shares of common stock, dramatically reducing dilution and float, driving potential upside on any new interest. That was preceded by a sharp reduction in debt. The company also recently announced the acquisition and rebranding of Vexxar GPS Tracking, a successful company operating in the transportation industry that provides tracking solutions for drive-ends and trailers with refrigeration (reefer) controls.

Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB) has also been working with EV manufacturers and integrating its tech. The Company has successfully integrated its tracking solutions into EV vehicles such as the BMW i8 and all Tesla models. The company also recently partnered with the $27B telecom giant, Telus (NYSE:TU). TU was established in 1990 and is the second largest telecommunications provider in Canada and currently boasts over 12,000,000 monthly subscribers. So, there’s a ton going on here.

Looking ahead, MJLB is getting ready to roll out its new Electronic Logging Device. According to a recent corporate update, the company is planning the rollout of its ELD in Q1. The ELD market is currently booming because of the vast number of growing commercial fleets coupled with new Canadian national mandate and requirements. Many countries including the USA and Canada have begun mandating hardware that connects to a vehicle’s engine to record driving hours and other data. The ELD hardware is only as good as the software it pairs with and Ultrack provides the most robust software currently available in this growing industry. Especially important moving into 2021 is for ELD’s to offer data that is specific to trucking industry and Ultrack is already there and ahead of the curve.

And the stock has been acting extremely well recently, up something like 175% over the past few trading sessions. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 155% in that time on strong overall action.

Ultrack Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:MJLB) reported minor sales in its last quarterly financial data. However, its recent move to expand through strategic activity suggests that its commercial success could be at an important turning point that leads to more significant results.

Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) promulgates itself as a worldwide, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees.

Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety, and security management system standards.

Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) recently reported all-time quarterly records with revenue of $1.296 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.70 in the 2020 fourth quarter. Diluted earnings per share in the quarter included a previously announced one-time cost of $15.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, related to buyouts of certain incentive commission arrangements with several of its independent sales agents due to the Company’s discontinuation of a truck owner-operator recruitment and retention program formerly involving those agents.

Landstar reported revenue of $994.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.27 in the 2019 fourth quarter. Gross profit in the 2020 fourth quarter of $182.4 million, 23 percent above 2019 fourth quarter gross profit of $148.7 million, was also an all-time Landstar quarterly record.

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 6% in that timeframe. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 6% in that time on strong overall action. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) managed to rope in revenues totaling $1.3B in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 30.3%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($290.7M against $806.1M, respectively).