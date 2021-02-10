The bull market is in full bloom so far in 2021 as risks recede, vaccinations expand, and trillions in additional stimulus prepare to roll out the door on a wave of rising economic expectations.

In that positive perfect storm, speculators have poured into the market, helping to drive fresh growth stories higher. While large caps are doing just fine, the breakout growth stories in the small-cap space have been particularly powerful, driving many moves offering life-altering gain potential over very short periods.

In the grand sweep of market history, investment environments like this are rare, and it pays to strike while the iron is red hot.

As such, we take a look at a few of the most interesting and exciting small-cap breakout growth stories in the market right now, including: ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), Clubhouse Media Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGR), and Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR).

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) promulgates itself as a pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting.

The 3D printing space has been red hot, and XONE has been one of the clear leaders in that breakout move.

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) recently announced the launch of the ExOne Metal Designlab printer and X1F advanced furnace in an exclusive partnership with Rapidia, a Vancouver, Canada-based technology company founded by Dan Gelbart.

“We are delighted to partner with the visionary Dan Gelbart and the Rapidia technology team to offer the new ExOne Metal Designlab and X1F furnace,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO. “This technology is a true time-saving innovation that complements ExOne’s portfolio. Now, researchers, educators, and industrial designers will be able to bypass days of waiting and produce high-quality parts without the limitations faced by parts that require traditional debinding.”

The stock has been acting particularly well over recent days, up something like 94% in that time.

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) generated sales of $17.4M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 56.8% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($39.9M against $25.7M).

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is a mainstay for traders in the cryptocurrency mining space at this point, and for good reason.

Shares have vaulted higher as Bitcoin has powered ahead over recent months. The company’s primary mining facility is located in Massena, New York under a colocation agreement with Coinmint.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) most recently announced the appointment of Jason Les as Chief Executive Officer, and that Hannah Cho has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors, as an independent director. Mr. Les has been deeply involved with Bitcoin since 2013, with significant experience in both mining and as an engineer studying protocol development and contributing to open-source projects.

“In early 2020, Riot made the strategic decision to completely focus on expanding its mining capabilities, which has positioned the Company well to take advantage of significant opportunities in the current Bitcoin environment,” said Benjamin Yi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

RIOT shares have been moving higher over the past week overall, pushing about 85% to the upside on above average trading volume. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 76% in that time on strong overall action.

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) managed to rope in revenues totaling $2.5M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 41.6%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($39.1M against $1.3M).

Clubhouse Media Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGR) is an influencer-based marketing and media firm with a global aggregate social media reach of over 100 million followers and growing rapidly.

CMGR was recently snagged after some financial media outlets reported that the stock’s late January ramp might be a case of mistaken identity (with the Clubhouse app, which is expected to potentially IPO before long, and was recently touted by Elon Musk). However, after that would-be “revelation” and its ensuing shakeout, shares of CMGR have ramped right back up, suggesting this stock is its own special story in the market, and that its 500% rip this year is justified on its own merits.

In other words, CMGR appears set to potentially take a dominant global leadership position in the massive and rapidly growing influencer-based marketing space, and that story has nothing to do with an unrelated audio app. Hence the powerful momentum in CMGR shares.

Clubhouse Media Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGR) most recently announced its acquisition of Magiclytics, the world’s first Revenue Prediction Software platform for influencer-based marketing. Wilfred Man, founder and CEO of Magiclytics, remarked, “Our AI engine has processed billions of social, demographic and financial data points in order to optimize virtually any influencer campaign. Simply put, we give brands meaningful insight into the ROI they can expect from an influencer before they part with a single penny.”

Magiclytics leverages its massive database and leading-edge proprietary AI-driven predictive analytics technology to project the actual return, in sales, from the pairing of a specific product with a specific influencer or group of influencers. Historical data maintained by Magiclytics demonstrates the accuracy of its technology.

“This is the killer app in our marketplace,” commented Amir Ben Yohanan, CEO of Clubhouse Media. “We believe reliable predictive analytics can help Clubhouse Media attract bigger and better deals with top global brands. In addition, Magiclytics represents another income stream as a service to outside brands and influencers on a fee basis. It will also give us an analytic foundation to evaluate brand development projects and determine how we can best leverage and monetize our top in-house influencer talent.”

Clubhouse Media Group Inc (OTCMKTS:CMGR) seems set to hit the wires before long with its initial revenue growth figures. The company got started just last year. But it recently put out a release noting deals with a large number of major brands. So, there’s almost certainly growing cash from operations flowing in the door at this point, and it will be interesting to see the numbers as commercialization kicks off in a very hot space.

Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR) is basically the Robinhood of China. The company is a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. The Company’s proprietary mobile and online trading platform enables investors to trade in equities and other financial instruments on multiple exchanges around the world.

The Company offers innovative products and services as well as a superior user experience to customers through its “mobile first” strategy, which enables it to better serve and retain current customers as well as attract new ones. The Company offers customers comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, IPO subscription, ESOP management, investor education, community discussion and customer support.

Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR) recently announced that a group of investors led by an affiliate of Xiaomi Corporation has subscribed to purchase convertible notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$65 million through a private placement.

According to the company’s release, consummation of the placement of the convertible notes is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The convertible notes to be issued will mature in 2026 unless previously converted.

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 43% in that timeframe. Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:TIGR) pulled in sales of $38.3M in its last reported quarterly financials, representing top line growth of 150.9%. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($104.9M against $0).

