The stock market is in full-bull mode in recent months, driven by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus, outperforming economic data, a de-escalation in political tension, extraordinary strides on the pandemic vaccine front, and, perhaps most importantly, the emergence of enthusiastic participation from mom & pop retail investors.

As that process has played out with increasing intensity, several new themes have started to emerge as likely candidates for breakout leadership in 2021.

One such theme is the nutritional supplement space. As people begin to focus more and more on preventative health strategies and a fitness-oriented lifestyle menu in the wake of one of the most dramatic healthcare crises in history, stocks tied to the production and distribution of products that optimize fitness, nutrition, and performance could catch a major tailwind.

According to Grand View Research, the global dietary supplements market size has already ramped past an estimated $120 billion and is projected to expand at a rapid clip in coming years.

With that in mind, we take a look at some interesting stocks in the nutritional supplements space, including: USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA), Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF), Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB), and Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)

USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) frames itself as a company that develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products.

The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups.

USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) recently announced that it won the DSA Product Innovation award for its Oral Care product line, and Executive Director of Marketing and Social Media Jessica Reimer-Arias was named one of the Top Women in PR by PRNews. According to the release, these two highly sought-after awards in their respective industries are notable additions to the 60+ honors USANA won in 2020.

“Receiving another award for another amazing USANA product is a wonderful way to end 2020,” says Dan Macuga, USANA’s chief communications and marketing officer. “Like so many of USANA’s innovations, our Oral Care line is truly unique—the products are like nothing available on the market today. Congratulations to all the departments that worked so hard to develop these two amazing products.”

While this is a clear factor, it has been incorporated into a trading tape characterized by a pretty dominant offer, which hasn’t been the type of action USNA shareholders really want to see. In total, over the past five days, shares of the stock have dropped by roughly -5% on above average trading volume. All in all, not a particularly friendly tape, but one that may ultimately present some new opportunities. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 7% in that time on strong overall action.

USANA Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA) managed to rope in revenues totaling $298.5M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 14.5%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($278.4M against $160.9M).

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) most recently announced the launch of an immersive ARIA 360 AR fan experience, a first for an MLS sports team. According to the release, fans can access the Herbalife Nutrition “LA Galaxy Experience” by visiting herbalifelagalaxyar.com on their smartphone. Once there, they will have unprecedented access to exclusive areas of the stadium, including the players’ lounge, team locker room, and Champions Lounge, where fans can watch the players take the field and participate in an “Average Joe’s vs. Pro’s” interactive match.

“We are thrilled to work with our partners at LA Galaxy to offer this up close and exclusive experience,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director, Herbalife Nutrition, North America. “We’re excited that this unique activation will provide fans with access to Galaxy players, who will share nutrition and healthy lifestyle best practices – which are cornerstones of Herbalife 24 sports nutrition.”

The context for this announcement is a bit of a bid, with shares acting well over the past five days, up about 3% in that timeframe. Shares of the stock have powered higher over the past month, rallying roughly 7% in that time on strong overall action.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) managed to rope in revenues totaling $1.5B in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 22.3%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company is battling some balance sheet hurdles, with cash levels struggling to keep up with current liabilities ($1B against $1.1B, respectively).

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB) bills itself as a company focused on driving performance through acquisitions and by advancing original brands in the rapidly growing supplemental nutrition marketplace.

The company notes that it plans to focus on the sports nutrition supplements market with a range of segments that create a diversified end-market focus in terms of demographics while embracing synergies across manufacturing and distribution strategies.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB) announced this morning that it is now fully Current with OTC Markets in terms of documentation and information and the Company’s Reg A financing is now effective. The company plans to release a detailed shareholder update in coming days to outline its growth outlook, broad vision, upcoming product launches, and acquisition plans.

David Lovatt, CEO of Torque Lifestyle, notes, “We’re excited to have everything in place and to finally be ready to execute our plan. Our funding is effective, we are current on all filings, the slate is clean, and we have big plans ahead. To all our shareholders: we are committed to a path of complete transparency along the way as we navigate upcoming product launches and acquisitions.”

Shares are just starting to trade and could pick up interest as the company starts to roll out its primary operational and strategic catalysts in the days ahead, but there isn’t much to go on at this point from a technical standpoint.

Torque Lifestyle Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:TQLB) is just getting started, so investors have a cheap look at rock-bottom prices ahead of product launches, acquisitions, and any new catalysts set to roll out, including the launch of full commercial-stage operations and initial sales growth.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) touts itself as a global company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS and all its sub-brands. A lifestyle fitness drink and a pioneer in the rapidly growing performance energy sector, CELSIUS has five beverage lines that each offer proprietary, functional, healthy-energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users.

CELSIUS is sold nationally at Target, CVS, Walmart, GNC, Vitamin Shoppe, 7-Eleven, Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Fresh Market, Sprouts and other key regional retailers such as HEB, Publix, Winn-Dixie, Harris Teeter, Shaw’s and Food Lion. It is also available on Amazon, at fitness clubs and in select micro-markets across the country.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) most recently announced that it was set to be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective January 07, 2021. The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and consists of 600 domestic stocks selected by Standard & Poor’s Index Committee based on certain criteria, such as market capitalization and financial viability.

“We are extremely proud to be included in the S&P SmallCap 600, another significant milestone for the Company,” commented John Fieldly, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With our continued operational performance, we anticipate our shareholders will benefit from the increased market visibility and liquidity going forward. Qualifying for the index reflects the Company’s continued prospects for long-term growth.”

Even in light of this news, CELH has had a rough past week of trading action, with shares sinking something like -17% in that time. That said, chart support is nearby, and we may be in the process of constructing a nice setup for some movement back the other way. Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) managed to rope in revenues totaling $36.8M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 80.4%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($52.2M against $28.8M).