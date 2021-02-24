Toyota says it will channel $210 million to expand its engine production program In West Virginia. The new plan will see the company create about 100 new job opportunities in the country.

Boosting production capacity

The Japanese automaker seeks to rise to the top of its game by boosting its production, and the plan is to produce 70,000 engines every year. It will base its operations in its Buffalo, West Virginia plant.

The company has its eye fixed on its four-cylinder engine line and sees the new investment as a way to ramp up this assembly capacity. The plan is to develop four- and six-cylinder engines for Sienna, Lexus RX350, RAV4, Highlander, Camry, Avalon, and Corolla.

The company makes its new investment when leading car manufacturers worldwide are shifting from developing vehicles operating with internal combustion engines. The development of electric vehicles seems to be taking the center-stage. Still, Toyota maintains that hybrid vehicles will continue forming a major part of its vehicle strategy in many years to come.

According to the company, hybrid vehicles operate using internal combustion engines, something quite different from the ones employing electric power. The company has been checking out the other automakers focusing on battery electric vehicles, but it can only be considered in the future.

Toyota spoke about its 2020 U.S. sales in the previous week, outlining that 16% of the sales consisted of hybrid vehicles. The company projects that the figure might rise in 2021 to hit the 20% mark.

The ‘Woven City’ project

Toyota has been focusing on many progressive activities recently, part of that being the building of its high-tech ‘Woven City.’ The company chose a former vehicle production plant as the base for the ‘Woven City’ set up. The company’s goal was to establish a prototype city that would integrate all ecosystems.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda organized a ceremony to celebrate the Woven City project’s launch, which attracted some big names. Part of those who attended the ceremony was Mayor Kenji Takamura of Susono City, Governor Heita Kawakatsu of Shizuoka Prefecture, Woven Planet CEO James Kuffner Toyota Motor East Japan (TMEJ) President Kazuhiro Miyauchi.