KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KULR) shares have been unsung but outperforming much of the market as this electric vehicle play stakes its claim to the battery de-risking theme. It’s also a bona fide 5G play, but the EV battery application is clearly the main argument right now.

The EV battery theme is likely to be a sustained engine for investors as the ESG revolution continues to take a firm hold.

ESG stands for “Environmental, Social, and Governance”. The ESG movement is a defining aspect of the business economy now and will be for the long-term.

Companies now file ESG reports to demonstrate to their stakeholders the extent to which they are working to reduce their carbon footprints and make a positive contribution to society.

While this process extends well beyond environmental issues, the green movement is an enormous piece of the ESG puzzle. It might come as a shock, but Morgan Stanley estimated that as much as $68 trillion may be invested according to ESG proficiency over the coming decade as millennials and gen-z-ers inherit wealth from their parents and grandparents and mobilize that capital in assets.

Electric Vehicles are near the top of the list for these demographics. And KULR has tech developed in partnership with NASA that produces a legitimate edge.

According to company information, KULR develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer.

Building Out the Brain Trust

KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCMKTS:KULR) is also advancing its cause by adding key talent

To that end, the company recently announced that Dr. Joanna D. Massey has joined up as an independent director. Dr. Massey brings to KULR decades of experience relevant to the Company’s near and long-term growth strategies.

“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Massey to the KULR team,” stated KULR Chief Executive Officer Michael Mo. “She is deeply experienced in corporate social responsibility, reputation management and strategic communications, all of which add immediate value to our board of directors. This comes at an important time for the Company, as we strengthen corporate governance and work toward uplisting to a national securities exchange this year. I am certain that Dr. Massey’s insights across multiple disciplines will augment our operational and strategic objectives to deliver value for our shareholders.”

According to the release, Dr. Massey has extensive experience advising executive teams at Fortune 500 companies, startups and non-profit organizations. A seasoned C-level communications executive and consultant, she has over 25 years’ experience in the media and digital technology industries, strategizing on global brand reputation management as Head of Communications at Condé Nast Entertainment and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF.A) and at The Hub Network, a joint venture between Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA) and Hasbro, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAS).

She also held Senior Vice President positions in communications and media relations at CBS Corporation and Viacom, Inc., now ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAC). She also previously served as managing director at Golden Seeds, an early-stage investment firm with over $125 million in investment in more than 170 female-run businesses. Dr. Massey currently serves as a corporate consultant working at the intersection of communicaitons and neuroscience with her firm JDMA Inc. Dr. Massey received an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. in psychology from Sofia University. She is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and the American Psychological Association.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to join an emerging leader in thermal management and battery safety, and I am delighted to work with Michael and the KULR team at this notable stage in the Company’s development,” said Dr. Massey. “I look forward to making an impact by leveraging my experience and contributing to the Company’s future growth and success. In addition to increased global focus on clean energy and decarbonization, the growing attention to battery safety and design has created a remarkable opportunity for companies like KULR, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”