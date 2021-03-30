According to Statista, the global smart home market is projected to reach more than $53 billion by 2022. Adding to that picture, Acumen Researching and Consulting forecasts that, with rising popularity, the “smart homes and buildings” market will grow 18% in 2021.

That places it as one of the fastest growing major markets in the technology space.

This is a narrative rooted in raw technological advancement. The IoT market has grown from the soil of our increasing ability to provide rapid data transfer through increasingly efficient networks. As new horizons are surpassed, demand grows because everyone wants more convenience and increased functionality from everyday elements in the home and work environments.

It should hardly qualify as a mystery.

With that in mind, we take a look at a few of the more interesting names in the smart home space, including: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM), RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG), SPYR Technologies (OTCMKTS:SPYR), and Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE:VVNT).

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) bills itself as the leading platform for the intelligently connected property. Millions of consumers and businesses depend on Alarm.com’s technology to manage and control their property from anywhere.

The company claims that its platform integrates with a growing variety of IoT devices through its apps and interfaces. “Our security, video, access control, intelligent automation, energy management, and wellness solutions are available through our network of thousands of professional service providers in North America and around the globe. Alarm.com’s common stock is traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ALRM.”

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) most recently announced that it has completed a joint integration to offer businesses more robust security and intelligence solutions with OpenEye, The Cloud Video Platform. The cloud-to-cloud integration links OpenEye’s powerful cloud-managed video platform, OpenEye Web Services (OWS), with Alarm.com’s cloud-based smart business security platform to provide users of both companies’ solutions with enhanced video verification capabilities and advanced real-time alert notifications.

“Our integration with Alarm.com continues the expansion of our partner ecosystem and gives our customers the ability to leverage the strengths of both platforms to provide users with the best security and intelligence solution possible,” says Rick Sheppard CEO and Founder of OpenEye. “Users can now marry our cloud video platform, and the actionable intelligence of OWS, with Alarm.com’s trusted intrusion and access control solutions through their choice of either company’s service portals.”

The stock has suffered a bit of late, with shares of ALRM taking a hit in recent action, down about -3% over the past week.

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) generated sales of $165.6M, according to information released in the company’s most recent quarterly financial report. That adds up to a sequential quarter-over-quarter growth rate of 4.2% on the top line. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($253.5M against $90.2M).

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) trumpets itself as a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location.

RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office, a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip, the company’s free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows.

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) most recently announced the acquisition of the technology and engineering team at Kindite, a developer of leading cryptographic technologies that mitigate and reduce security and privacy risks to information and applications in the cloud. The new technology will be incorporated into RingCentral’s global communications platform, providing customers with enhanced security capabilities including end-to-end encryption.

“Security and reliability are paramount in enabling employees to work from anywhere,” said Heather Hinton, chief information security officer at RingCentral. “With this team’s leading-edge security technology, we will accelerate our ability to deliver end-to-end encryption and continue to enhance our commitment to deliver the highest level of security capabilities for our global communications platform, benefiting customers everywhere.”

While this is a clear factor, it has been incorporated into a trading tape characterized by a pretty dominant offer, which hasn’t been the type of action RNG shareholders really want to see. In total, over the past five days, shares of the stock have dropped by roughly -12% on above average trading volume. All in all, not a particularly friendly tape, but one that may ultimately present some new opportunities. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -27%.

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) managed to rope in revenues totaling $334.5M in overall sales during the company’s most recently reported quarterly financial data — a figure that represents a rate of top line growth of 32.3%, as compared to year-ago data in comparable terms. In addition, the company has a strong balance sheet, with cash levels far exceeding current liabilities ($639.9M against $438.1M).

SPYR Technologies (OTCMKTS:SPYR) frames itself as a technology company that, through its subsidiary, Applied MagiX Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar smart home market.

SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence and smart-technology products.

SPYR Technologies (OTCMKTS:SPYR) recently announced that it is entering the revenue-generating sales phase of its business plan.

According to its release, five short months ago, SPYR moved into the technology sector as “SPYR Technologies,” landing a $15-million funding commitment, and acquiring the “Internet of Things” (“IoT”) company, Applied MagiX, Inc., a registered Apple developer that develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion-dollar Smart Home market.

Since that corporate makeover, SPYR has been extremely transparent. And, with the help of Applied MagiX, the company believes it has been hitting on all cylinders and checking off a list of promised milestones one after another.

According to the release, the company’s most recent success has SPYR, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Applied MagiX, on the precipice of commencing sales of its initial shipment of an array of Apple® HomeKit® products that arrived well ahead of schedule. It’s the first of what should be a myriad of shipments of vetted products from the company’s trusted supplier, Onvis.

SPYR Technologies (OTCMKTS:SPYR) believes, according to its communications, that it is these products that will begin to drive sales and generate revenue for the company. It’s an interesting setup, and more information can be found in the company’s release.

Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE:VVNT) bills itself as a leading smart home company in North America. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring.

Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves approximately 1.7 million customers.

Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE:VVNT) recently announced that U.S. News & World Report named the company a “Best Home Security System for 2021.” This marks Vivint’s third consecutive year among the best smart home security systems in the U.S. News 360 Reviews’ annual guide to home security. U.S. News also named Vivint the “Best Professionally Installed Security System” for the third year in a row.

“Recognition from U.S. News for the past three years demonstrates our commitment to deliver products and services that are comprehensive, easy to use and affordable for the mass market,” said JT Hwang, chief technology officer at Vivint. “We’re focused on providing the premier end-to-end smart home experience through an integrated platform, best-in-class products, hassle-free professional installation, and 24/7 support and services.”

While this is a clear factor, it has been incorporated into a trading tape characterized by a pretty dominant offer, which hasn’t been the type of action VVNT shareholders really want to see. In total, over the past five days, shares of the stock have dropped by roughly -4% on above average trading volume. All in all, not a particularly friendly tape, but one that may ultimately present some new opportunities. Over the past month, shares of the stock have suffered from clear selling pressure, dropping by roughly -19%.

Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE:VVNT) reported sales revenues increased by $24.7 million year over year to $332.5 million. That resulted in net cash provided by operating activities of $226.7 million, up $448.3 million from prior year.